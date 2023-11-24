Pat McAfee explains why he is such a big fan of Nick Sirianni's coaching style with the Eagles. (1:54)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles are waiving veteran defensive end Derek Barnett, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barnett, 27, was drafted 14th overall by the Eagles in 2017 out of Tennessee, where he broke Reggie White's team record for most career sacks (33). He made an impact as a rookie, posting five sacks and 16 quarterback hits during Philadelphia's Super Bowl run.

But he never exceeded 6.5 sacks in a season and saw a sharp dip in playing time beginning in 2022. In August, Barnett and agent Drew Rosenhaus were gauging the market for potential trade partners that could give him more playing time, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, but nothing came to fruition.

He was a healthy inactive Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys and was ruled out of Monday's game at the Kansas City Chiefs for what the team described as personal reasons. Barnett finishes his career in Philadelphia with 21.5 sacks over 73 games.