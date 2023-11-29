Open Extended Reactions

Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of a knee injury, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Howard, who suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, will have surgery.

It marks the second long-term injury this season for Howard, who missed Houston's first four games with a broken hand. A first-round draft selection in 2019, Howard signed a three-year, $56 million extension before training camp last summer.

Howard had to be helped off the field late in the first quarter Sunday and was replaced at left guard by rookie Juice Scruggs, who had just been activated from injured reserve the previous day.

The injury is a serious setback for the Texans (6-5), who are making a playoff push in the competitive AFC despite being beset by injuries to their offensive line throughout the season.

Scruggs, a second-round pick this year, missed Houston's first 10 games with a hamstring injury, prompting the Texans to move Howard to left guard this season instead of his customary right tackle position.

Howard's season-ending surgery was first reported Wednesday by NFL Network.