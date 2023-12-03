Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns was ejected from Sunday's game late in the third quarter after landing a punch to the side of Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch's helmet.

Burns got into a shouting match with Mauch while both teams were waiting for officials to review whether wide receiver Mike Evans scored on a 75-yard pass.

After it was ruled a touchdown to give the Bucs a 14-10 lead, the exchange got heated and ended with Burns taking a right-handed swing at Mauch. Burns then took his helmet off and went to the sideline as officials ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Burns is in the last year of his rookie deal and seeking a long-term contract with the Panthers. Negotiations have been on hold since the start of the season with the sides far apart, a league source told ESPN.

Asked earlier this week if the firing of head coach Frank Reich and the team's 1-10 record heading into Sunday impacted his desire to stay with Carolina long-term, Burns smiled and didn't give a direct answer.

He said, however, "I still believe in this team.''