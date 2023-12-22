        <
          Rams strike first with Puka Nacua touchdown catch on fourth-down gamble

          Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
          • Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff WriterDec 22, 2023, 01:45 AM
          INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Rams' early success continued on "Thursday Night Football" against the New Orleans Saints, as Los Angeles scored for an NFL-high 11th time on the opening drive.

          On fourth and goal from the 2-yard line, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found rookie receiver Puka Nacua for the first score of the game.

          The 95-yard touchdown drive was the Rams' longest drive of the season. Stafford completed 5 of 7 passes for 68 yards on the drive, connecting with four different players.

          The game has significant playoff implications for the Rams, who entered with a 54% chance to reach the postseason. That jumps to 78% if they beat the Saints and falls to 17% with a loss.