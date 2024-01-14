Christian Harris and Steven Nelson each pick off Joe Flacco and take it all the way for Texans touchdowns and a 38-14 lead. (1:00)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns rode Joe Flacco's arm to the playoffs. But they'll be turning back to Deshaun Watson to be their starting quarterback next season.

On Sunday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Watson remains on track to return this spring from the right shoulder surgery he underwent in November.

"He's doing great in rehab," Stefanski said. "I'm confident he'll be ready to roll."

The Browns signed Flacco on Nov. 20 after Watson suffered the season-ending shoulder injury. Flacco went on to lead the Browns to four straight wins and became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 250 yards and multiple touchdowns in his first five games with a new team.

But that run came to an end Saturday, as the Houston Texans routed the Browns 45-14 in the first round of the playoffs.

Stefanski declined to say whether the Browns would make a push to bring back Flacco, who turns 39 this week and will be a free agent again.

"Joe was awesome for this football team," Stefanski said of the Super Bowl XLVII MVP. "He did a great job, battled like crazy. I know he enjoyed it. We obviously wish [Saturday's] outcome was different but have a ton of respect for Joe and what he was able to."

The Browns sent the Texans three first-round picks during the 2022 offseason for Watson, then signed him to a record $230 million fully guaranteed contact.

But Watson has played in only 11 games over two seasons for the Browns after sitting out the entire 2021 season in Houston. Watson was suspended for 11 games in 2022 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after more than two dozen women accused him of committing sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.

Watson then battled multiple injuries to his throwing shoulder this season. He did go 4-1 in the games he started and finished.