MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "unlikely" to play in Sunday's regular season finale against the New York Jets, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

Backup quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley is expected to make his fifth start of the season in Tagovailoa's place.

Tagovailoa missed last week's win over the Cleveland Browns with a hip injury that he originally suffered in Week 15 against the Houston Texans. He played through it the following week, but aggravated the injury in Miami's win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16. It was deemed "not safe at all" for him to play against Cleveland.

McDaniel did not commit to Tagovailoa being able to play next week if the Dolphins were to clinch a playoff berth, but he confirmed that the hip injury was not a bone or a bruising issue.

"I think Tua wishes it was just a pain issue," McDaniel said. "It's quite literally being able to have the strength to do what we ask him to do, as well as protecting himself from very serious injury if we don't treat it appropriately. I wouldn't say it's a bruise, but it's kind of a unique muscle issue as a result of the hip.

"It's been more of consistent check-ins to see how far it's gone, and whether or not it's quite literally safe to play football in a responsible fashion."

Tagovailoa said that he will be available if the Dolphins make the playoffs next week, but called his injury "frustrating."

"Yeah, if the cards play out the way they should and the way we know and think they can, I'm going to be available next week," Tagovailoa said. "No, ifs, ands or buts."

This would mark the sixth regular season game Tagovailoa has missed this season -- the most in his five-year NFL career -- after he played in all 18 of the team's games in 2023. Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212.1 million extension with the Dolphins in July after a drawn-out negotiation that spanned most of the offseason.

Tagovailoa acknowledged that the number of games he's missed is an issue.

"I think the biggest thing, and it has been my thing since last year -- obviously the concussions have been a thing and then just off of that, other injuries that have stacked up with the concussions to where I'm missing games ... it is frustrating," he said.

"That's something to think about this offseason, that's something to talk with the coaches and essentially it just falls on my plate, just protecting myself better and things that I already know."

Huntley is in his first season with the Dolphins and made three starts earlier this season while Tagovailoa was on injured reserve with a concussion. He won one of those starts, completing 59% of his passes for 377 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with another 67 yards and a touchdown on the ground. However, these starts came within roughly a month of signing with the team from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.

In his fourth start of the season last week, Huntley looked dramatically improved, completing 84.6% of his passes for 225 yards and touchdown, with 52 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The praise he drew from teammates and coaches after his performance, he said, has stayed with him moving forward.

"It definitely helps with my confidence, and I know it plays even more for our team just knowing without the first guy, me being able to step in and just be able to do what I was able to do, I know it gave this team enough confidence to be able to go out there this weekend and go handle the game," Huntley said.

Sunday's game is critical for the Dolphins, who will clinch a third straight playoff berth with a win, and a Denver Broncos loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.