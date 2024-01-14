Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs matchup with the Dolphins wearing an 87 Travis Kelce jacket. (0:16)

The NFC's top-seeded San Francisco 49ers played a role in the opening weekend of the playoffs without even touching the field.

Well, sort of.

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, helped Taylor Swift take on Kansas City's bitter cold with a custom puffer coat made of Travis Kelce's jersey.

Referring to the subzero temperatures in the Kansas City Chiefs 26-7 wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins as sweater weather would be a massive understatement. With a kickoff temperature of minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit and a wind chill of minus 27, it was the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

Kristin, who also made a matching jacket of Patrick Mahomes' jersey for his wife, Brittany, called the process "an honor of a lifetime" on her Instagram.

She has gained nearly 100,000 followers on the platform since posting the coat -- and the All-Pro fullback has been extremely supportive of his wife's work.

According to her website, the self-taught designer rediscovered her love of sewing when creating Halloween costumes for her and Kyle.

Kristin has made custom apparel for husband's teammates Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Earlier this season, she made a puffer vest for Simone Biles from the jersey of the gymnast's husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.