Vikings WR Jordan Addison speaks with the media about how he's trying to focus on football after his DUI arrest in early July. (0:34)

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison found himself in a "dark place" after his arrest this month on suspicion of driving under the influence, he said Wednesday in his first public comments since the incident. He emerged, he said, in large part because of the unexpected level of support he received from teammates and coaches.

"I was surprised by the support that I received," Addison said after the Vikings' first practice of training camp. "I didn't think it was going to be how it was, but it was really important. I was in the dark place. I was feeling down, and they really uplifted me, uplifted me to come out here and just perform at a high level still. So through everything that's going on, I'm going to put it behind me and I'm still going to perform at a high level, come out here give the fans what they pay for."

Just before midnight local time on July 12, a California Highway Patrol officer found Addison asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce on Interstate 105 near Los Angeles International Airport. The car was blocking a lane of the freeway, and a DUI investigation led to his arrest. As of Wednesday, there have been no formal charging documents filed in court.

Addison could face discipline from the NFL, depending on the outcome of the legal process.

"Whatever's out there for me," he said, "whatever comes with it, I'll own up to everything. I feel like anything that comes my way is meant to happen or is deserved."

The incident occurred nearly a year after Addison was cited for driving 140 mph on a Minnesota freeway in July 2023. He subsequently agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge, with a charge of reckless driving dismissed. He paid $686 in fines.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said this week that he was "disappointed" in Addison but added: "I'm excited to get Jordan back in our building, get him around his teammates and begin that process of wrapping our arms around him ... with the discipline and accountability being a part of it."

Wideout Justin Jefferson was among the teammates who have offered Addison support in his return, saying Wednesday: "I'm always going to be that person that he can lean on."

Addison said he had been trying to "block the world out" in the immediate aftermath of the arrest.

"It's a lot on me sometimes when things come out in the media," he said. "A lot of people that's reading it don't really know who I am for real from the incident. So they just judge me off incidents that happened. They're not around me every day. They don't know what I do for people outside of football, but that's all it is. It's tough."

Asked if he thinks he has an issue that needs to be addressed away from football, Addison said: "I'm just going to keep learning. I'm saying that's all I can do, is just learn from my mistakes and keep moving forward. That's what it is."