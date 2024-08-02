Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is set to undergo testing after missing the team's past two practices with a pair of injuries, coach Mike Macdonald said Thursday.

Macdonald said Smith "got banged up a little bit" Tuesday. He declined to specify the injuries, but a source told ESPN that the quarterback is dealing with hip and knee issues.

"He's working through a couple things from the other day," Macdonald said. "But we'll get some imaging tonight, and we'll see."

Asked whether he expects Smith to return to practice Friday, Macdonald said, "I don't know about tomorrow, but we'll see what comes out of when he goes and sees the doc."

Smith, 32, had drawn praise from teammates over the first week of training camp for his hot start. He had been taking every first-team rep all offseason and did not appear to miss any during Tuesday's practice, but he didn't participate in Seattle's walk-through Wednesday. With the team back in pads Thursday, Smith watched from the sideline wearing sneakers and a Seahawks cap, walking onto the field without a noticeable limp.

Sam Howell, acquired in a March trade with the Washington Commanders, took the first-team reps the past two days. Veteran PJ Walker, signed to a minimum-salary deal in June, is the Seahawks' third quarterback.

Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones remains out of Seahawks practice after hurting his hamstring last Friday. Macdonald previously said the injury does not appear serious.

"Still positive, but no update," he said of Jones.

Macdonald said there was no update on right tackle Abe Lucas, who remains on the physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from offseason knee surgery.