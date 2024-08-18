Open Extended Reactions

Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn loves what he has seen from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. But there's one exception: Quinn wants him to slide more.

That was evident in Saturday's 13-6 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins. On a first-quarter zone read keeper around the right end, Daniels picked up 13 yards but rather than slide continued forward and got tackled from behind.

After the game Quinn told reporters -- with a nod to the movie "Animal House" -- that Daniels was on "double secret probation" because he didn't slide on the play. It was the second consecutive week Daniels left the coaches anxious about a play and the potential for a big hit.

Following the play Saturday, Quinn walked down the sideline to where Daniels was and motioned for him to get down.

Washington has been ecstatic about Daniels' performance, not just in the preseason games but in practice as well. Coaches and teammates have raved about his work ethic and say he's ahead of where he should be as a rookie with his knowledge of the offense.

Though he has not been officially named the starter for the season, he has taken the bulk of the first-team snaps in practice the past several weeks and started both preseason games.

Daniels has completed 12-of-15 passes for 122 yards in the preseason, with one rushing touchdown.

"He had another really good outing," Quinn said. "The accuracy, the decision-making of where to go. He really is a unique competitor. But, yes, he was in trouble again with the head coach."

Last week vs. the New York Jets, Daniels checked to go-ball vs. an all-out blitz, resulting in a 42-yard pass play. But while the coaches were pleased with the play itself, they didn't want him checking out of the play and risking another hit -- he was a half-step away from being leveled on that throw.

Then, in another "Animal House' reference, Quinn added, "He does not have a 0.0 (grade-point average), I will absolutely assure you of that."

But the Commanders want him to understand when it's time to try for more yards when running and when he needs to slide. Daniels routinely opted for more yards while at LSU.

"It's a constant battle between me and him," Daniels told reporters. "It's a fine line, knowing when to take your chances and get down. (On the 13-yard run), I didn't think a lot of people were behind me. After I got tackled, he was on the sideline like, 'Get down, get down!' That's our little joke we have going on."

Daniels ran for 1,134 yards at LSU, but at 210 pounds, the Commanders don't want him taking on too many extra tacklers. But the Commanders and Daniels also know his legs make a big difference.

"I'm still learning. God blessed me with a gift, I don't want to take that away," Daniels said. "I'm very competitive, so I want to make explosive plays and score a lot of touchdowns."