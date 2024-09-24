Bengals right tackle Trent Brown is carted off in the second quarter with an apparent knee injury. (0:19)

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals right tackle Trent Brown left Monday night's 38-33 loss to the Washington Commanders because of a right knee injury.

Brown went down while in pass protection in the second quarter. He immediately grabbed at his right knee and had to be taken off the field on a medical cart.

The 10th-year veteran was making his third start of the season. In the offseason, he signed a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million after spending the previous three years with the New England Patriots.

When asked about the lineman's status in his postgame media availability, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, "It doesn't look good."

Amarius Mims, the team's first-round pick this year, took over for Brown. The former Georgia standout made his NFL debut Monday after missing the first two games because of a pectoral injury he suffered in the preseason opener against Tampa Bay.

Before that, however, Mims had been impressive in offseason workouts and training camp. Mims was tentatively slated to be the team's starting right tackle before he got hurt.