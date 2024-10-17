MNF Week 7 ESPN+ schedule: Bucs-Ravens, Chargers-Cardinals

Get ready for an epic "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on ESPN and ESPN+. (0:30)

We've reached Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

MNF offers an exciting doubleheader for fans: Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals. The reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson, will take on the NFC South champion Buccaneers for the second time in his career. Jim Harbaugh will be making his Chargers MNF debut.

How can I watch "Monday Night Football?"

Progressive Monday Night Kickoff -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+

Ravens vs. Buccaneers -- 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

MNF with Peyton and Eli: Ravens vs. Buccaneers -- 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+

Chargers vs. Cardinals -- 8:45 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+

MNF with Peyton and Eli: Chargers vs. Cardinals (bonus coverage) -- after the Ravens/Buccaneers game on ESPN+

Spanish coverage

Ravens vs. Buccaneers -- 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes

Chargers vs. Cardinals -- 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+

2024 "Monday Night Football" schedule

Week 8 (Oct. 28)

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2)

Week 9 (Nov. 4)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 10 (Nov. 11)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 11 (Nov. 18)

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 12# (Nov. 25)

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 13# (Dec. 2)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 14# (Dec. 9)

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

Week 15# (Dec. 16)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 16# (Dec. 23)

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 17# (Dec. 30)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Week 18*

TBD

# For Weeks 12-17, the NFL can choose to change which teams play Monday night. If there are matchup changes, they would be announced no later than 12 days before the game.

* For Week 18, the MNF game will be played before Monday because the regular season ends with the Sunday night game. The Week 18 schedule will be announced after the Week 17 games.

