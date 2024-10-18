Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints quarterback Derek Carr could potentially return in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers, according to Saints coach Dennis Allen.

Carr has missed the past two games with an oblique strain on his left side. Carr was injured in the Saints' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 and was diagnosed with an oblique strain on his left side. He has not returned to practice since the injury and has been replaced in the past two games by rookie Spencer Rattler.

Allen said Carr will likely begin a throwing progression on Saturday.

"This is not something that's a pain tolerance question," Allen said via a conference call on Friday. "This is a functionality question, in terms of just being able to rotate his upper body to make throws and be functional at being able to do that. Obviously there's a pain level that goes along with that, but it's his ability to rotate his torso to be able to throw the football. That's an important part of what quarterbacks have to be able to do."

Allen said on Thursday night that tight end Taysom Hill, who has been out with a rib injury, is more likely to return next week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Allen did not rule Carr out completely for next week's game, but indicated the following week against the Panthers was the target.

"I think we're getting closer. Do I think he's going to be ready for the Charger game? I'm not sure. I think that's questionable," Allen said. "I think it's certainly very likely for the following week. But I think we've got to just kind of go through the process and see how he does over the next three or four days and that'll probably give us a much clearer picture in terms of his availability for this weekend."

Allen said most of the players will get the weekend off after playing three games in 10 days. Injured players, including Carr, will still be going through their rehab schedules this weekend. He said the Saints' athletic trainers seemed optimistic about getting a few players off the Saints' lengthy injury list.

"It looks like there's a chance some guys will be available next week that haven't been available to us. So hopefully we'll continue to get some good news on that front," Allen said.

Allen said cornerback Paulson Adebo's season is over, but cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who left Thursday's game with a hamstring injury, seems to be fine. Allen said offensive guard Nick Saldiveri is week-to-week with a shoulder injury, but offensive guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) has a chance to return next week. Center Erik McCoy, who is on IR following groin surgery, is not ready to return but "is doing well in his recovery" and could start his rehab process soon.

"It's not just the number of injuries, it's the injuries and who they're to. They're key cogs in our operation. Our three offensive captains are injured and not playing right now. That's tough to deal with. But it is what it is," Allen said.