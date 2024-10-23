Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, is still practicing and around the team until the league makes a formal announcement.

The league informed Williams of his positive test this week, sources told ESPN, but it has yet to make an official ruling, as he has a window to appeal the decision that allows him to continue to practice.

Coach Dan Campbell said the team is prepared to play without him this week against Tennessee, but he still has faith in the 23-year-old Williams, who was also suspended four games in 2023 for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

"I trust this kid. I trust him. And unfortunately, you've got to pay for your sins," Campbell said Wednesday. "If something happens and this comes down, so be it. But I know this, we dangled the rope down on the way up. We can't wait for anybody.

"And over a year ago, he started climbing his way up and he got to us. And maybe he lost his grip, but he'll climb back up again. That rope's still there. It's tied to us, and he'll be just fine, but he's part of this team and I trust him."

The Lions traded up 20 spots to draft Williams with the 12th overall selection in 2022, and he missed 11 games that season because of a knee injury suffered at Alabama. He is currently No. 2 on the team in receiving yards (361) and touchdowns (3) during a breakout year.

Campbell said he is confident this latest incident won't derail his progress.

"He's matured so much, and I get it, I understand where it's at. I know it can be frustrating," Campbell said. "Look, it's frustrating for us and it's frustrating because I've got to answer these questions and the team is going to have to answer them when they shouldn't have to, but ultimately, he's taken huge strides.

"He's made huge strides, and I recognize that and I think the team recognizes that. So, I think he's going to come back better than he was before."