EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Anthony Richardson is back.

The exiled Indianapolis Colts quarterback, benched two weeks ago but reinstated as starter for this week, scored on a 2-yard touchdown run against the New York Jets, stiff-arming one defender and running over another en route to the end zone.

Richardson executed a bootleg run around the left side, but had to elude defensive end Micheal Clemons, who was giving chase. Richardson stiff-armed Clemons from behind, then set his sights on the end zone. That's where defensive back Jalen Mills awaited, trying to keep Richardson short of the goal line. Richardson lowered his right shoulder and flattened Mills on his way to the touchdown.

He followed the play with a spirited touchdown celebration after the score, which gave the Colts a 10-0 lead over the struggling Jets.