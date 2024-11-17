        <
          Colts' Anthony Richardson returns with TD run vs. Jets

          • Stephen Holder, ESPNNov 17, 2024, 06:59 PM
              Stephen joined ESPN in 2022, covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL at large. Stephen finished first place in column writing in the 2015 Indiana Associated Press Media Editors competition, and he is a previous top-10 winner in explanatory journalism in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. He has chronicled the NFL since 2005, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2005-2013 and the Colts since 2013. He has previously worked for the Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times, Indianapolis Star and The Athletic.

          EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Anthony Richardson is back.

          The exiled Indianapolis Colts quarterback, benched two weeks ago but reinstated as starter for this week, scored on a 2-yard touchdown run against the New York Jets, stiff-arming one defender and running over another en route to the end zone.

          Richardson executed a bootleg run around the left side, but had to elude defensive end Micheal Clemons, who was giving chase. Richardson stiff-armed Clemons from behind, then set his sights on the end zone. That's where defensive back Jalen Mills awaited, trying to keep Richardson short of the goal line. Richardson lowered his right shoulder and flattened Mills on his way to the touchdown.

          He followed the play with a spirited touchdown celebration after the score, which gave the Colts a 10-0 lead over the struggling Jets.