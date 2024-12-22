The Commanders take the lead with six seconds left as Jayden Daniels connects with Jamison Crowder for a touchdown. (edited) (0:29)

Jayden Daniels' 5th TD pass of game wins it for Commanders (0:29)

Open Extended Reactions

A festive week didn't mean the trolls took a break, led by a Christmas-themed jab based off a wild divisional game.

The Washington Commanders stormed back to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 36-33 on the road.

Philadelphia lost quarterback Jalen Hurts to a first-quarter concussion but held a 27-14 lead going into the fourth quarter. Washington -- which had five turnovers in the game -- scored 22 points in that final frame, capped by quarterback Jayden Daniels finding receiver Jamison Crowder for a go-ahead score with six seconds remaining.

The Commanders opted to use a clip from the movie "Elf" and emphasized the "L" in Eagles to troll their division rivals.

Here are the top trolls from Week 16.

The Los Angeles Rams notched their fourth straight win by defeating the New York Jets.

The Rams scored 13 points in the final quarter, capitalizing on Aaron Rodgers' fumble with an 11-yard touchdown from Matthew Stafford to Tyler Higbee. The Jets immediately turned it over on downs before the Rams' Joshua Karty kicked a 45-yard field goal.

Los Angeles poked fun at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York after its win.

The Atlanta Falcons cruised against the New York Giants in Michael Penix Jr.'s first career start.

Atlanta's quarterback threw for 202 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The Falcons defense forced three turnovers, including two pick-sixes off Giants quarterback Drew Lock. Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Atlanta Hawks' guard Trae Young trolled the New York Knicks earlier this season, and the Falcons resurfaced the clip for their own jab.

The Los Angeles Chargers secured a key victory over the Denver Broncos on "Thursday Night Football."

Los Angeles pulled away from the back-and-forth matchup with two passing touchdowns from quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter. Broncos' quarterback Bo Nix threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chargers' victory marked a season sweep against their division rivals. Los Angeles made sure to troll Denver after its win with a clip from "SpongeBob SquarePants."