INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's status is in question after he was a nonparticipant in practice Thursday for the second consecutive day with back and foot injuries, putting his availability for Sunday's road game against the New York Giants in jeopardy.

A team source told ESPN the Colts were optimistic about Richardson playing on Sunday, adding that he has made consistent progress and is responding to treatment. But the source said Richardson's performance in Friday's practice would be critical.

Richardson was first listed as "did not participate" on Wednesday, but that was only an estimation of his projected status because the team did not practice on Christmas. Thursday, however, when the team returned to the practice field, Richardson was not partaking in practice during the portion open to media, giving way to veteran backup Joe Flacco.

Richardson did not miss any snaps in last Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, when he rushed nine times for a career-high 70 yards. His rushing attempts have increased of late, ramping up since his return to the starting lineup in Week 11 after a two-game stint on the bench behind Flacco. Richardson has had nine or more rushes in four of the five games since returning to the lineup, the overwhelming majority of those attempts being designed runs.

On Tuesday, before his injury status was known, Richardson was asked about the toll of the rushing attempts and whether he was feeling any soreness as a result. He admitted to feeling the accumulation of the hits.

"From the start of the season, you're going to feel those hits the next day," Richardson said. "It's kind of weird because I was telling my family, in college I didn't really get sore. But the NFL, it's a different breed, different game. You have some grown men out there playing football, so it's always a little different getting tackled by those guys. But it's all part of it. You just have to keep adjusting and just keep your body right so you can keep performing."

The Colts are still alive in the AFC playoff race but need to win their remaining two games and get help from elsewhere to qualify.