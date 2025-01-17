Stephen A. Smith gives the Commanders a slight chance to beat the Lions due to their injury concerns. (1:08)

Ford Field is the place to be this Saturday as the top-seeded Detroit Lions host the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round.

After earning the NFC's top seed with a 15-2 regular-season record, Detroit's 2025 playoff debut has become the hottest ticket in franchise history, with an average sold price of $855, according to Vivid Seats.

For context, last year's NFC Championship Game in San Francisco cost fans an average of $783. Even the Lions' 2024 Week 15 showdown against the Buffalo Bills seems like a bargain at $475 in comparison.

The demand isn't just a local frenzy, either. This game ranks as the third-most expensive non-Super Bowl playoff ticket since 2010. Only last year's Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game ($974) and the 2021 Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game ($863) have seen higher demand.

With just three playoff wins in the Super Bowl era -- two of which came last season -- the Motor City is eager to support the Lions' success.

Fans are ready to witness history, paying top dollar to see Lions take another step toward what they hope is their first championship since 1957 -- proof that being part of the action is (nearly) priceless.