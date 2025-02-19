Bills focused on building best roster, not just beating Chiefs

Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- General manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott made it clear in their end-of-season press conferences.

Building the Buffalo Bills' roster to take down just one team -- the Kansas City Chiefs -- isn't a philosophy they're interested in.

"You never want to build your team to beat one team. In fairness to the Chiefs, you never really know it's going to be them every year. Although it has been them," McDermott said. "I look at it like, how do we put a team together against whoever it is every year. Whatever team shows up in these rounds, and coach at a level and have the personnel at a level, all of us, starting with me, to be at a level that we can beat them -- whoever it is."

The Bills' season has ended against the Chiefs in four of the past five years, including in this year's AFC Championship Game. Getting past Kansas City in the playoffs -- despite winning four of five regular-season meetings since 2020 -- is a hurdle the team has struggled to clear.

Remaining competitive year after year is always Beane's goal. Despite quarterback Josh Allen winning his first NFL MVP award in 2024, the Bills have yet to make a Super Bowl appearance with the franchise quarterback in place. Another offseason is underway to build a roster that can take that next step.

"This is not a team that's got a bunch of 33-year-olds, 34-year-olds that you just need to reset," Beane said. "Maybe some areas or maybe a position or maybe a player here or there. But this team did a lot of really good things this season. And when you look holistically at what we've done year after year after year, I think a lot of people would sign up for that. Is it what we want, the final result? No."

The Bills have some big decisions to make this offseason. The team must restructure certain deals to create more cap space -- all while the cap number for 2025 is not yet known. The Bills are expected to be over the limit. Buffalo must also consider potential contract extensions -- especially for the 2022 draft class -- as well as free agency and the draft. The currently have eight picks. There are areas that are more obvious for the team to address, notably the defensive line, wide receivers and outside cornerbacks.

Here are the biggest dilemmas the Bills face at those positions:

DEFENSIVE LINE

Free agents: DT Austin Johnson, DT Quinton Jefferson, DT Jordan Phillips, DE Dawuane Smoot

How will Von Miller's almost $24 million cap hit be managed?

During Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles dominant defensive line was on full display -- sacking Patrick Mahomes six times and pressuring him on 16 of 42 dropbacks without blitzing once.

After the 2021 AFC Championship loss, the Bills heavily invested in pass rushers -- using picks in the first two rounds of the draft on Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa. Rousseau was the team's most effective pass rusher last season -- with a team-high 24 quarterback hits and eight sacks -- but is only under contract through 2025. There's no doubt of a need to add substantial long-term talent. The 2024 Bills were 25th in quarterback contact percentage (19.7%) and 20th in sack percentage (6.1%).

The team must invest in the middle of the line, the team brought in veteran help during this past season (DT Quinton Jefferson and DT Jordan Phillips). While DeWayne Carter was drafted last year to back up Ed Oliver, more size in stopping the run long-term would fit well.

McDermott discussed the importance of having difference-makers on both sides of the ball, and this is an area that could use one. It's also a spot the Bills have shown they'll invest in.

Miller, who will turn 36 next month, is set to account for the second-most cap space on the team, only behind Allen, at $23.8 million. Miller had value as a part of the rotating line in 2024, but not at that price. The Bills will have to come to an agreement with Miller to take a pay cut -- as they did last season -- or release Miller and create either $8.4 million in cap space or $17.4 million with a post-June 1 designation.

"A really good defense starts up front. Winning games, winning the line of scrimmage is critical, and I felt like we did that at some times this year, not enough," McDermott said. "In order to move forward, just as a team, in games where I've been in the Super Bowl, it's your front is what gets you there. You have to have a good quarterback. But the O-line, the D-line, those are the guys that are getting you there and they impact the game more than any position and I believe in that."

WIDE RECEIVER

Free agents: Amari Cooper, Mack Hollins

How much do the Bills invest in the position after last year's offensive success?

The Bills used a first-round pick on tight end Dalton Kincaid in 2023 and the 33rd overall pick on wide receiver Keon Coleman last year, although Coleman has work to do after he had a slow return from a right wrist injury. Adding a player who can be a threat downfield and create separation will be key. On throws of 10 or more air yards in 2024, Bills receivers averaged 2.2 yards of separation, tied for fifth fewest.

"I don't know that it necessarily has to be -- you guys are using the label of a No. 1 [receiver]," McDermott said. "When we were in Carolina, I went to the Super Bowl, we didn't really have a No. 1 ... However, do you need to be able to stretch the field horizontally and vertically? Yes. You need to be able to stretch the field horizontally and vertically and gain separation ... we'll look at that like we do everything and evaluate exactly the type of player and the type of person that would fit that."

OUTSIDE CORNERBACK

Free agent: Rasul Douglas

If Douglas isn't re-signed, who is the Bills' new starter opposite Christian Benford?

The Bills have a decision to make with Douglas, who will be 30 when the season starts. There's not another player on the roster who has shown the ability to hold the starting role, including 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam. Elam has continued to serve in a backup role, starting four games in 2024. This could be a major position to watch in the draft and free agency.

As the nearest defender in his career, Elam's completion percentage over expectation (CPOE) is the highest of any Bills defender with 20 or more targets (10.6%). Elam struggled in the AFC Championship Game versus the Chiefs coming in for Benford (concussion), including being the only Bills defender penalized twice. Penalties remain an issue as he had three pass interference penalties in 2024 (regular and postseason) despite playing just 28.3% of defensive snaps.

"We got a lot of work to do on where we need to allocate resources, whether it's extending guys, signing a free agent, or draft allocation," Beane said. "And [outside corner] is one of the areas we would look at."