LOS ANGELES -- The Rams have given quarterback Matthew Stafford's agent permission to speak to other teams about his market value, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

The news was first reported by NFL Network. The sides have been discussing a reworked contract, a source told ESPN.

After the Rams won Super Bowl LVI, the team and Stafford agreed to a contract extension in March 2022. Stafford has two seasons left on the extension, with $4 million guaranteed in 2025 and none in 2026.

Last offseason, Stafford and the Rams agreed to a reworked contract, an adjustment that took until the day Stafford reported to training camp. Rams coach Sean McVay said after the season that he hoped the team and Stafford, 37, would have clarity on the situation "sooner than later."

"I'm sure proud of the body of work and really proud of the way that he's played," McVay said during his end-of-season news conference. "I think the coolest thing you can say about Matthew is he shines the brightest on the biggest stages. When you look at the seven playoff games that he's played in since he's been a Ram, he certainly gives you a chance every time you step out on the field, and for that, I'm sure appreciative."

After spending his first 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, the Rams traded for Stafford before the 2021 season then won the Super Bowl in their first season together.

In 16 games last season, Stafford completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.