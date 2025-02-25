Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Raiders are ushering in a new era under general manager John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll, and they want Maxx Crosby to be a part of it.

During Spytek's news conference at the NFL scouting combine, he did not comment on whether the team will get a new deal done with Crosby this offseason but wants the star defensive end to be in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future.

Crosby has two years remaining on his four-year, $98.98 million deal that he signed in 2022. However, he doesn't have any guaranteed money left.

"I don't want to make predictions or speak too much about that ...I envision Maxx being a Raider for a long time here, and I think that's what he wants too," Spytek said Tuesday.

Last offseason, the Raiders gave Crosby a $6 million raise ahead of the 2024 campaign while moving $1.2 million from his 2026 salary into 2025.

Crosby, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, is one of the league's top edge rushers, totaling 34.5 sacks in the last three seasons. In 2024, Crosby totaled 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 12 games before his season was cut short due to ankle surgery.

Despite Crosby making the playoffs only once in six years with the organization, he expressed optimism in the team's direction under Carroll and Spytek.

"I'm super excited," Crosby told reporters in Las Vegas earlier this month. "Pete has the track record that you want in a head coach. Hearing from former players about how it is being with him on a daily basis is super refreshing.

There's a lot of things that we need to discuss, but I'm looking forward to that."