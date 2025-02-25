Jets GM says there was 'never an ultimatum' for Aaron Rodgers to rejoin (0:31)

Two weeks after announcing their Aaron Rodgers bombshell, the New York Jets continue to deal with the fallout.

Coach Aaron Glenn on Tuesday acknowledged that the team's decision to split with the future Hall of Fame quarterback "upset" some players.

One of them was star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who posted a thumbs-down emoji along with "another rebuild year for me I guess" on X when word of the team's plans leaked Feb. 9. Glenn said he spoke privately with Williams about it.

"Yes, I have talked to him," Glenn told reporters at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. "And listen, I understand the reaction of the players, but I'll say this: Every decision that me and [general manager Darren Mougey] make is to win and to win now.

"So, I understand it, but again: Listen, this is not going to be the last decision I make that's going to upset some people, and that's OK. But as men, we talk about it. We make sure we keep it in-house, and that's what we're going to continue to do."

Glenn and Mougey addressed the Rodgers decision for the first time since it was formally announced by the team Feb. 13, but neither provided much insight into the thought process.

Rodgers, 41, finished 25th in QBR and led the Jets to a disappointing 5-12 record.

Clearly, they want to distance themselves from the Rodgers era, although Mougey -- unsolicited -- tried to clarify a report that Rodgers was told he couldn't return unless he quit "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I will say this: There was never an ultimatum or rules of engagement for Aaron to potentially join the Jets," Mougey said, alluding to multiple conversations with Rodgers. "That never happened. AG and I had a lot of dialogue, a lot of conversations, a lot of good thoughts and just felt, at the end of the day, it was the best thing for the Jets moving forward, to go in a different direction at the quarterback position."

Rodgers, who was told in a Feb. 6 meeting with team brass that he was no longer wanted, has yet to comment. Mougey said the Jets likely will designate him a June 1 cut, allowing them to spread the cap hit ($49 million) over two years.

Glenn made it clear in his introductory news conference last month that he wasn't comfortable with being bombarded with Rodgers-related questions from the media, and he amplified that sentiment Tuesday with a comment that shines a light on his team-building philosophy.

"I don't want to disrespect any of the players we have on our team, and it kind of pisses me off and some of the other players that that's what we all talk about," Glenn said. "You have Quinnen Williams, you have Quincy Williams, you have an AVT [Alijah Vera-Tucker] and now you have Joe Tippmann. All those guys need to be respected as far as winning games also."

After two years of orbiting in the Rodgers universe, the Jets' new regime wants to break free and chart a new direction. At quarterback, that likely means adding a veteran in free agency.

The only experienced quarterback on the roster is backup Tyrod Taylor, 35. Glenn called Taylor "a good player," but he said it's premature to anoint him the starter, noting the team will explore options in free agency and the NFL draft.

The Jets, who have the No. 7 pick in the draft, are open to moving up or back, Mougey said.

The Jets have $24 million in cap room, but they can more than double that figure -- getting an additional $29.9 million in cap relief -- by releasing wide receiver Davante Adams, who carries a $38.3 million cap charge -- a league-high number for a receiver. Both Glenn and Mougey were noncommittal on Adams, 32, a longtime friend of Rodgers who likely will be released before the start of the league year March 12.

"Davante's on the team right now," Mougey said. "Obviously, we have a plan there and, in the next few weeks, we will kind of address that issue."