SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After a disappointing 2024 season, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan figured to make plenty of changes to his staff.

On Tuesday, the Niners and Shanahan revealed the extent of those changes. In addition to previous additions of new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, the 49ers announced the hiring of or a change in title for 14 coaches on Shanahan's staff.

Headlining the list is the long-awaited promotion of Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator. Kubiak is heading into his fifth season with the team, previously working as the offensive passing game specialist (2024), assistant quarterback coach (2022-23) and defensive quality control coach (2021).

At his end-of-season news conference, Shanahan announced that Kubiak would be promoted to offensive coordinator after he called plays in the preseason and in the season-ending loss to the Arizona Cardinals. But Shanahan will continue as San Francisco's offensive playcaller.

"I think Klay's done as much as anyone on offense these last two years," Shanahan said on Jan. 8. "This is his second year doing that and he gets better and better each year at it. Just hasn't had the official title yet and now he'll get the official title, which he more than deserves. But it's more about recognizing what he's already been doing at a high level."

Kubiak's promotion was delayed a bit as the 49ers needed to satisfy the league's Rooney Rule requirements before they could make his move official. Shanahan interviewed former Oregon co-offensive coordinator Junior Adams and Iowa State passing game coordinator Noah Pauley before promoting Kubiak. Adams joined the Dallas Cowboys staff as receivers coach earlier this month.

With Kubiak moving into the offensive coordinator title, the Niners also made a change at quarterbacks coach, the title Brian Griese has held for the past three seasons. Mick Lombardi, who was hired as senior offensive assistant in 2024, is replacing Griese in that job.

Chris Foerster, who has been the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator since 2022, also received a new title as assistant head coach in addition to his offensive line duties.

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers hired Gus Bradley as a veteran addition to Saleh's staff. Bradley's title is assistant head coach of defense as he brings 12 years of defensive coordinator experience split among stops with the Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks. He also spent four seasons as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jake Lynch, son of general manager John Lynch, has also joined the staff as a defensive quality control coach.

Other new additions to the staff include Colt Anderson (assistant special teams), Ray Brown (defensive backs/cornerbacks) and Greg Scruggs (assistant defensive line). Other coaches getting a change in title: Ronald Blair III (special teams quality control), Joe Graves (offensive assistant/quarterbacks), Patrick Hagedorn (chief of staff, football), Leonard Hankerson (wide receivers/passing game specialist), Andrew Hayes-Stoker (offensive assistant/wide receivers) and Jacob Webster (offensive quality control).