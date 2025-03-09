Check out Nick Bolton's stats as he signs a 3-year contract to remain with the Chiefs. (0:50)

Linebacker Nick Bolton is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $45 million deal, including $30 million fully guaranteed at signing, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Bolton, 24, started 16 games this past regular season, registering 106 tackles and recording a career-high three sacks. He then started all three games in the postseason, recording 20 tackles.

He joined the Chiefs in 2021 as a second-round draft pick out of Missouri. He became an immediate contributor, starting 12 games as a rookie and finishing with 112 tackles.

Bolton became a full-time starter in 2022, and made 180 tackles, with two sacks and two interceptions in the regular season. His signature play that season was a 36-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2023, Bolton missed nine games because of a wrist injury but still had a team-high 40 tackles in four postseason games, including 13 in Kansas City's Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.