Defensive lineman Poona Ford and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a three-year deal worth just under $30 million with $17 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

After appearing in just eight games and starting in none with the Buffalo Bills in 2023, Ford had the best season of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.

He quickly emerged as one of the most essential players in the Chargers' defensive turnaround, which ended with the team finishing first in the NFL in points allowed per game (17.7).

Ford, 29, was consistently a disruptor on the defensive line and faced double-teams on 62.1% of his pass-rush snaps, which ranked 17th in the NFL. Ford's pass rush win rate of 9.2% ranked 21st in the NFL among interior linemen. He also got the first interception of his career in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He finished tied for career highs in sacks (3), quarterback hits (9) and tackles for loss (8). Ford signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent five seasons in Seattle before one-year stints with the Bills and Chargers.

Ford has 11.5 sacks and 229 tackles over his seven-year career.

ESPN's Kris Rhim contributed to this report.