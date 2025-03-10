Open Extended Reactions

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton to a two-year, $15.1 million deal, a source told ESPN's Ben Baby on Monday.

The news, which was first reported by NFL Network, comes after Cincinnati agreed on a three-year deal with fellow defensive tackle B.J. Hill worth $33 million with $16 million guaranteed.

A fifth-round pick out of Florida in 2021, Slaton has appeared in all 68 regular-season games (including 36 starts) since he entered the league with the Green Bay Packers. The defensive tackle started every game each of the last two seasons.

Although he has just two career sacks, the 27-year-old is known more for his run-stopping ability and was a key part of Green Bay's run-stopping unit that ranked seventh in the NFL in 2024.

Slaton also was a regular on special teams. He had one blocked field goal in 2021, and he also played a key role in helping Karl Brooks block what would have been a game-winning field goal at the end of last season's 20-19 win against the Chicago Bears.

In four seasons, he has 134 tackles (six for loss).

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report