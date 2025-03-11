Open Extended Reactions

The San Francisco 49ers released defensive end Leonard Floyd on Tuesday, the team announced.

Floyd is the latest 49ers veteran who has been or will be jettisoned by the team this offseason. The 49ers also plan to release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and defensive tackle Maliek Collins. They also agreed to trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. to the Washington Commanders.

The 49ers have suffered several defections since the free agent negotiating period opened Monday. Guard Aaron Banks (Green Bay Packers), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Denver Broncos), safety Talanoa Hufanga (Broncos) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (Indianapolis Colts) are among notable players to have reached agreements with other clubs.

Floyd had 8.5 sacks last season, his first with the 49ers after signing a two-year, $20 million contract with San Francisco last offseason. He finished second on the 49ers in sacks in 2024, behind Nick Bosa, who had nine.

Floyd, 32, has 66.5 sacks in nine NFL seasons.