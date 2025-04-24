Open Extended Reactions

Free agent wide receiver Tyler Lockett is headed to the Tennessee Titans, he announced Wednesday night.

Lockett is signing with Tennessee on a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $6 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lockett brings a veteran presence to a Titans receiver room that is unproven other than Calvin Ridley who is coming off a 1,000-yard season. The Titans also signed veteran Van Jefferson in March.

Tennessee is likely to select former Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's draft. Lockett's veteran presence should help the rookie quarterback as he gets acclimated to the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks released Lockett, 32, on March 5, ending the 10-year run in Seattle of the second-most-prolific pass catcher in franchise history. By releasing Lockett, Seattle saved $17 million in cash and cap space but took on $13.895 million in dead money.

Lockett had publicly expressed his gratitude for Seahawks general manager John Schneider bringing him back last offseason, when his future in Seattle was unclear on the heels of his slight downturn in production and Pete Carroll's ouster as head coach. As part of a restructured contract the two sides agreed to before free agency, Lockett took a $4 million pay cut.

Then he took a backseat in Seattle's receiver corps, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba breaking out in his second season. Lockett started the year strong, putting him on pace to replicate his 894-yard, five-touchdown season from 2023. But with Smith-Njigba becoming the focal point of Seattle's passing game over the second half, Lockett finished with 600 receiving yards and two scores, his lowest totals in each stat since 2017. His 74 targets were his fewest since 2018.

Seattle drafted Lockett in the third round out of Kansas State in 2015. He made an immediate impact as a kick returner, making the Pro Bowl and being named first-team All-Pro as a rookie. His breakout as a receiver came in 2018 with 965 yards and 10 touchdowns. He topped 1,000 yards in each of the next four seasons, and his 45 touchdowns over that five-year span ranked tied for fourth most among wide receivers.

Lockett, who has missed only two games due to injury over his career and another with COVID-19, ranks second in franchise history only to Hall of Famer Steve Largent in catches (661), receiving yards (8,594) and receiving touchdowns (61). In December, he became a three-time winner of the team's annual Steve Largent Award, voted on by players in recognition of on- and off-the-field excellence.

ESPN's Brady Henderson and Turron Davenport contributed to this report.