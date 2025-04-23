The 2025 NFL draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin (ESPN/ABC/ESPN App). We're pretty sure we know what's going to happen with the No. 1 pick. Barring a shocker, the Tennessee Titans will take Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

After that? Who knows.

That's why I leaned into what I'm hearing from NFL scouts and evaluators to formulate this final mock draft. I've been making calls and firing off text messages to people in the league I trust to get the most updated information before making a last projection. Of course, this could all be shook up Thursday with a trade or an unexpected pick, especially in a year in which prospects with first-round grades are few and far between. But for now, I put together my best prediction for every selection in Round 1.

When will the second quarterback be taken, and who will it be? How will the receiver and edge rusher boards fall? We will delve into that and more, starting with the Titans at No. 1. And I included what I'm hearing on each of the first-round picks.

Cam Ward, QB, Miami