The picks are in, the hugs have been shared -- and the suits? Unforgettable.

The 2025 NFL draft delivered its usual mix of emotion, drama and pure unpredictability -- from surprise first-round selections to late-round steals already being labeled "the next big thing."

But not everything about draftees shows up on a stat sheet or a film review. Some moments are about swag. Some are about aura. And some are about viral sequences that populated social media timelines.

Now that the dust has settled and teams have loaded up on fresh talent, we're handing out superlatives to the standout players, moments and vibes that made this year's draft one to remember.

From players who stole the spotlight to those who landed in dream scenarios, these are our favorite non-statistical superlatives from the latest NFL draft class.

Most likely to go No. 1 (and did)

Cam Ward

play 0:26 Titans draft Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick The Titans select Miami QB Cam Ward with the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

No surprises here. The former Miami Hurricanes standout carried the hype and landed the top spot with the Tennessee Titans.

Most passionate

Tyler Booker

play 0:20 Tyler Booker sprints to stage after Cowboys take him with 12th pick The Cowboys select Alabama G Tyler Booker with the 12th pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Though the Dallas Cowboys were projected to pick a wide receiver at No. 12, they opted for the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman with the potential to win over the city before taking a snap. Booker, who described his style of play as "legal assault" at the NFL combine, was thrilled to land in Dallas -- and he didn't shy away from showing it.

Public frenemy No. 1

play 0:28 Giants nab Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick The Giants select Penn State DE Abdul Carter with the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, Tyleik Williams

Not every draft destination immediately feels like home -- particularly when it hits a little too close to a former rivalry. Abdul Carter grew up in Philadelphia and the Penn State Nittany Lions star now heads to one of Philly's biggest rivals, the New York Giants, as the No. 3 pick.

Mason Graham, a Michigan Wolverine through and through, was selected No. 5 overall by the Cleveland Browns -- placing him squarely in the territory of his top collegiate rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes are also on the other end of this trend as defensive tackle Tyleik Williams was selected 28th overall to suit up for the Detroit Lions.

Most surprising slide

Shedeur Sanders

play 1:40 Is Deion hurting Shedeur's draft stock? Stephen A. weighs in Stephen A. Smith explains why Deion Sanders could be a reason teams are hesitant to draft his son Shedeur.

According to ESPN's draft analytics, Sanders had a 96% chance of being selected by pick No. 21. But when the Pittsburgh Steelers -- a team widely rumored to be eyeing the Colorado Buffaloes star -- went in a different direction, the quarterback (and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders) was left waiting.

Immediate fan favorite

Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden greeted Packers fans at Lambeau Field for the first time after getting drafted No. 23 overall 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/JQuT4pr5Fm — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2025

The Green Bay Packers selected a wide receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002, and Texas Longhorns standout Matthew Golden matched the moment. As fireworks lit up the sky outside Lambeau Field and UGK's "Int'l Players Anthem" blared through the speakers, Golden celebrated with just as much energy as the home crowd.

The hometown hero

Jihaad Campbell

The Alabama Crimson Tide star is no stranger to the defending Super Bowl champions. Selected 31st overall, the Philly tri-state native -- hailing from southern New Jersey -- will return to his roots after the Philadelphia Eagles traded up to bring him home.