In a move aimed at building better infrastructure around second-year quarterback Drake Maye, the New England Patriots selected LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell with the No. 4 pick in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-6, 319-pound Campbell started 38 straight games at left tackle over the last three seasons. Just as he started as a true freshman at LSU in 2022, he'll have a chance to step immediately into the starting lineup with the Patriots, as left tackle is arguably their largest void.

The Patriots ranked 31st in pass-block win rate last season, and they were 32nd in 2023. They allowed pressure on a league-worst 39.4% of their dropbacks last season, according to ESPN Research.

"That logo speaks for itself," Campbell said about landing with the Patriots. "Coach [Mike] Vrabel is a guy I want to play for. I love everything that everyone in that building is about. It's a complete honor to be able to wear this hat right now."

Campbell, who turned 21 on Jan. 6, has long been on the Patriots' radar.

The Monroe, Louisiana, native took a pre-draft visit to New England in March and noted this week that he's spoken with members of the franchise "a lot" leading up to the draft. He was a consensus All-America selection last season, a two-time first-team All-SEC pick, and won the SEC's coveted Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

But Campbell's arm length, which measured 32 5/8 inches at the NFL combine and 33 inches at LSU's pro day, has sparked debate in some scouting circles because it is below the norm at left tackle. Campbell's wingspan of 77 3/8 inches is also below the norm for the position, which has led some scouts to project him more to guard in the NFL.

The Patriots could use help at both spots, but left tackle is considered more of a premium position, and New England is viewing Campbell as a tackle.

New England returns last year's starter Vederian Lowe, who is recovering from offseason surgery on his shoulder, and Vrabel said he planned to give 2024 third-round pick Caedan Wallace snaps at the position.