BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns used their final pick of Day 2 of the NFL draft on a quarterback, but with Shedeur Sanders still on the board, it wasn't the passer many expected.

The Browns selected former Oregon star Dillon Gabriel with the 94th overall pick during Round 3 on Friday night.

Gabriel became the fifth quarterback drafted. Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart were selected by the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants, respectively, in the first round. Tyler Shough went in the second round (pick 40) to the New Orleans Saints. And Jalen Milroe went two picks before Gabriel to the Seattle Seahawks.

A six-year player in college who made 63 starts during stops at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon, Gabriel finished his career tied with Case Keenum for the most passing touchdowns (155) in FBS history and second in FBS with 18,722 passing yards and 19,931 total yards.

This past season, Gabriel was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and a third-team All-American as he led the Ducks to a conference championship.

"I've been playing quarterback from a young age and have stepped into top-tier programs that demand success," Gabriel said Friday night. "So, I'm built for this. I'm ready for this. It's the new challenge. And although there's unknown and this may be a first time for me in terms of being in the NFL, I think just my ability to adapt in college and be around a team and different teams in that way, it allows you to adapt quickly and know naturally when you talk into a building, you got to be prepared."

The Browns ultimately decided on the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Gabriel over Sanders, whose shocking slide continued through Day 2 of the draft.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Cleveland spent extensive time with Gabriel during the predraft process.

"Brought [Gabriel] in right after the combine, did the private visit and workouts out in Eugene," Berry said. "Decorated college career, very accurate, very poised, throws with mobility. We just thought he had a really well-rounded game the biggest negative that you say about him is he doesn't have ideal height, but that's not something that we felt like showed up in his game."

When asked about the slide of Sanders, Berry said it was "unfair" for him to speak for the rest of the league.

"The time that we spent with Shedeur and what he's done throughout his college career is impressive," Berry said. "He's an impressive young man. He's a really good quarterback.

"I would also say this: There are four more rounds in the draft. And then maybe lastly is, it's less about where you get picked and what you do after you get picked. That's the most important thing."

The selection of Gabriel marks the first time the Browns have selected a quarterback in the draft since they took Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round in 2023. The Browns this offseason traded Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles for Kenny Pickett.

The pick also comes at an inflection point for the franchise, three years after it traded three first-round picks for Deshaun Watson and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. Last month, owner Jimmy Haslam labeled the trade for Watson, who has been one of the league's worst quarterbacks since arriving in Cleveland, a "big swing-and-miss." Watson is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2025 season after retearing his right Achilles tendon.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the week that every player in the quarterback room would compete to be the starter. The Browns also signed Joe Flacco in free agency.

Since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999, quarterback stability has escaped the Browns. Forty different QBs have started for the team during that time frame, 10 more than the closest team. Gabriel could become the 41st at some point this fall.

"I think for me, my definite expectation is just creating value and creating impact, and that's wherever I've been," he said. "I only know how to be a starter, but I also know that a healthy quarterback room is important and being able to compete day in and day out is naturally what happens and part of what we do. But I look forward to whatever I walk into and being able to get around the guys and like I said, create an impact, create value in every way I can."