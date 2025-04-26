The Ravens drafted a kicker for the first time in their 30-year franchise history, which creates more uncertainty surrounding Justin Tucker's future in Baltimore.

Baltimore selected Arizona's Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the NFL draft Saturday, which comes three months after Tucker was first accused of sexual misconduct. Tucker is facing allegations of inappropriate behavior by 16 massage therapists from eight high-end spas and wellness centers, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Asked how the addition of Loop impacts Tucker's roster spot, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said, "I haven't really thought about that at this point. I just thought [Loop] was a really talented player and it made sense for us to do that for a lot of different reasons. We've told you guys multiple times this spring that we would look at kickers, and so for us it's like any other position. This year we evaluated all these guys, we felt like he was draftable. We felt like he was the best kicker, and it made sense for us to take him."

Team officials have previously said they would make a decision on Tucker after the NFL finalized its investigation. Tucker has twice publicly disputed the allegations.

DeCosta said Saturday that he has no idea what the timetable will be with the investigation. It's also unclear whether Loop will be competing with Tucker for the kicker job or if the expectation is Loop will be the Ravens' kicker this season.

"I think that right now they're both on the roster," DeCosta said. "It was a situation for us where we're just trying to find the best football players, so we're excited to see what he can do. He'll be here next week [and we will] get a chance to see his leg and that will help us address what our decision-making is going to be moving forward."

Loop was so confident that he would get selected by Baltimore that he purchased a Ravens T-shirt a couple of days ago. He put it on after getting selected by Baltimore.

Asked how much pressure he would feel if he competed against or followed in the footsteps of the NFL's most accurate kicker, Loop told Baltimore reporters, "I think it's really exciting more than pressure, just because it gives you something to shoot for, right? We always want to be improving. We always want to be chasing perfection and learning how to adjust well and make kicks. And getting to follow in the footsteps of a guy like that has been so elite and get to compete with him and maybe learn from him -- that gets me fired up."

Known for one of the strongest legs in this draft, Loop has converted six of nine attempts from 50-plus yards, including making a 62-yarder last season. At the NFL scouting combine, Loop hit 13 of 14 field goal attempts (93.3%) and finished by making a 60-yarder.

Two of the kickers that Loop has looked up to are Nick Folk and Tucker. Loop watched Tucker in college because he was a Texas fan.

"I admire a lot of parts of their games," Loop said. "But it's one of those things that's, like, 'Hey, I've got things that I can do to learn from them, but I've also got my own style and my own kicking and just figuring out what's going to work to be successful in Baltimore and kicks and win games.'"

Tucker, 35, is a seven-time Pro Bowl kicker, but he is coming off the worst season of his 13-year career. He missed 10 total kicks last season.

The NFL's investigation involving Tucker began in February, a source told ESPN. He has been accused by the women of sexually inappropriate behavior.

If the Ravens part ways with Tucker, they likely will need to designate him as a post-June-1 cut to split the $7.5 million in dead money over two seasons and gain $4.2 million in salary cap space this year.

The Ravens are the last of the 32 teams in the NFL to draft a kicker.