INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts scout Chad Henry is among the franchise's most experienced evaluators, so he was able to tap into his institutional knowledge when looking to contextualize the scouting process of first-round pick Tyler Warren.

Henry flashed back to fall 2006 when he was scouting then-Georgia Tech receiver and future Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson in a game against Virginia Tech.

"I scouted him in three plays," Henry said. "He caught a standup screen and outran the Virginia Tech defense for 80 yards. He had a one-handed catch in the end zone on a fade where he made the corner look like a child. And he caught a dig for a first down, got the crap knocked out of him, got up, handed the ball to the ref, went back to huddle.

"I said, 'All right, I'm done.'"

That, Henry said, is how it felt while watching Warren lead Penn State past USC last October.

It wasn't just Warren's stunning 17 catches or 224 receiving yards. It was the sum of his performance, with Warren contributing to the offense in almost every way.

When he wasn't catching a ball over two defenders, he was lining up under center and powering for a first down on a third-and-1. And when Warren wasn't running over defenders in the open field, he was throwing a pass to a receiver for a 9-yard completion. He caught inside screens, outside screens and dominated in every manner.

After that game, Henry said, "What else do I need to see with Tyler? It's kind of the same thing [as Johnson]."

Warren's performance against USC and his other similar outings have the Colts thinking about the ways they can also utilize the 14th overall pick. Expect Warren to have a role as a conventional tight end. But don't be surprised if his impact extends well beyond that.

"He's a guy that can do it all," Colts coach and playcaller Shane Steichen said. "You guys know that. He can catch. He can run. He can throw. I mean, s---, we might play him on defense."

The Colts hope Tyler Warren can give them a boost after they finished last in the NFL in tight end receptions last season (39) and 31st in tight end receiving yardage (467). Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

One year after the Colts missed out on Brock Bowers, whom the Las Vegas Raiders selected in the 2024 draft, they got the prospect they believe was the best player at his position in this draft. Colston Loveland was selected by the Chicago Bears at No. 10, but Colts general manager Chris Ballard speculated the Bears might have preferred Loveland because Chicago already has multidimensional tight end Cole Kmet on its roster and was seeking a true receiving tight end.

Either way, the Colts are seemingly thrilled with their pick, and it isn't difficult to understand why. Indianapolis was last in the NFL in tight end receptions last season (39) and 31st in tight end receiving yardage (467). Given their lack of moves at the position in free agency, landing Warren or Loveland was critical to upgrading the unit.

"It'll be fun to have him," Steichen said about the myriad ways Warren can be used.

This plan was further cemented when the Colts met Warren and quizzed him on scheme-related issues. A former high school quarterback, Warren showed command of all facets of the offense. It's that command that allows him to have such a varied impact.

"He's highly intelligent," Henry said. "To use him the way that [Penn State] used him in the spots that they line him up, you could see the former quarterback in him. And when he came into our room at the combine, he sounded like a coach. ... There's not a lot you can't do. He's what I would call a unicorn."

Though Warren can impact the game in many ways, no one will mistake him for a gadget player. His toughness is one of his main qualities, and it's one that drew the Colts to him as much as anything else. Warren is a powerful runner after the catch who often requires multiple tacklers to take him down.

"Watch the guy run on the goal line," Henry said. "I don't want to tackle him."

That toughness influences Warren's blocking, too. The Colts expect him to be heavily involved as a run blocker this season. That will allow him to remain on the field in passing and running situations, which makes him more dangerous because his presence does not serve as an indicator to defenses.

Though he'll need to fine-tune his blocking, he won't need an attitude adjustment. Warren fully embraces the contact.

"I think it's really your mentality to want to do it," Warren said of his blocking. "It starts with that. You've got to want to do it."

It's just one of the many things the Colts will ask of Warren. If he can duplicate even some of what he demonstrated against USC, Warren will be quite busy this season.