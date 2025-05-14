Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Elgton Jenkins doesn't necessarily have a problem with moving to center full time, but the two-time Pro Bowl left guard would like the Green Bay Packers to make it more financially stable for him to do so.

That's the reason he has so far stayed away from the offseason workouts, multiple sources told ESPN.

Jenkins has two years left on a four-year, $68 million contract extension he signed in December of 2022. It was designed to pay him as if he were staying at guard and also remaining competitive if he moved to the higher-priced tackle position. The average of $17 million would make him among the highest-paid centers in the league.

The problem, however, is that centers typically make far less than the highest-paid guards or tackles, so Jenkins' concerns are tied to future earnings, which could be significantly lower as a center. He is under contract through the 2026 season and is scheduled to make $12.8 million this season and $20 million 2026, when he will be 30 years old.

The Packers almost never adjust contracts with more than one year remaining. Perhaps a compromise would be to guarantee some of the remainder of the $32.8 million remaining on the deal. The only thing guaranteed was his initial signing bonus of $24 million. The move to center came about after the Packers signed free agent Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract to play left guard. Since then, the Packers have maintained that Jenkins was fine with moving to center -- something offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich reiterated Monday.

"I think he's open to it," Stenavich said. "The conversations that we've had with him, yeah, he's got a lot of experience there and he was open to it, excited about it. So, ready to go."

When asked if the position switch is why Jenkins has not taken part in the offseason program, Stenavich said: "No. He's not here for other reasons than that." Jenkins has already missed enough of the offseason program that he would no longer qualify to earn his $500,000 workout bonus.

"We had plenty of conversations with Elgton leading up to it, and obviously he played center in college," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier this offseason. "We feel he's got a chance to be an All-Pro center. We've talked about it a lot, how versatility plays into our offensive line, and having guys that can move to different spots. And Elgton's one of those guys who can play all five spots, so he's a luxury. I'm excited to see what he can do at center, as well."

Jenkins, who could not be reached for comment, has played every position on the offensive line since the Packers picked him in the second round of the 2019 draft.