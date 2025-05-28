Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Longtime New England Patriots center David Andrews, who was released in March, will officially announce his retirement from the NFL on Monday, the team announced.

Andrews was an eight-time captain and two-time Super Bowl champion who joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Georgia in 2015.

He spent his entire NFL career in New England, playing in 124 regular-season games (121 starts) and 12 playoff games (10 starts). The 32-year-old was selected as the center on the Patriots' 2010s All-Decade Team.

Andrews' retirement announcement is scheduled to take place at Gillette Stadium on Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Andrews has been rehabilitating from shoulder surgery that limited him to four games last season. The Patriots' decision to release him was similar to what happened with receiver Julian Edelman, who had a chronic knee injury and was released as a procedural move before he announced his retirement in 2021.

Edelman later said it was important to him to play his entire career with just the Patriots, which appears to be along the lines of Andrews' thinking.

When the Patriots released Andrews, owner Robert Kraft said his "career success is a shining example of what every NFL prospect should strive to achieve ... David is a true professional and his impact on this organization will be felt for many years to come."