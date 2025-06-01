With Patriots center David Andrews retiring, check out some of the key statistics and facts from his career. (0:43)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1.Woodson's nickname: The Patriots were in a desirable position when the third day of the NFL draft began in late April.

Owning the fourth overall pick of the fourth round, they had Friday night and Saturday morning to reset their board while being assured they'd land at least their fourth-rated prospect. As it turns out, it appears they got their first in University of California safety Craig Woodson -- aka "The Eraser."

"That was a nickname I gave him because he was always going to make us right," former Cal defensive backs coach Tre Watson told ESPN.

"Any week we went into a game plan, if there was a matchup or a formation or personnel, he was going to be the one adjusting and cleaning up everything for us, because he could handle it. As well as his presence in the post, we didn't get a lot of shots in the middle of the field because Craig was always going to be back there to erase it. If a play got busted, he was going to get it on the ground.

"That's where it started, his nickname as 'The Eraser' because he was our clean-up guy."

Woodson's clean-up skills have already shown up at times during the Patriots' voluntary organized team activities the past two weeks. He has displayed a knack for being in the right place -- from the deep part of the field to closer to the line of scrimmage -- which included breaking up a pass from backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs in Wednesday's practice.

"I like him. Smart. Savvy," veteran safety Jabrill Peppers said. "He's doing a great job soaking up what the coaches want him to do. Different techniques. College ball is a little different than the league -- especially in the Pac-12; he's definitely doing a good job, though."

Given the high volume of sub defense played in the NFL, the 6-foot, 200-pound Woodson could find his way onto the field quickly, especially with his background playing on multiple special teams units at Cal.

Peppers and Kyle Dugger (recovering from offseason ankle surgery) are the projected starters at safety, with Woodson, sixth-year veteran Jaylinn Hawkins, 2024 undrafted free agent Dell Pettus and seven-year veteran Marcus Epps among those vying for roles behind them.

"I don't think anybody's really sorted out anything as far as roles yet," coach Mike Vrabel said of the safety corps. "I like the people. I like the players. You haven't seen Dugger on the field just because he's working through something, which is not uncommon in the spring. I love Jabrill's energy. I like his passion for the game. I like his energy when he comes in the building. Those things are all very positive, and then the new players and the new additions are trying to carve out a role as well."

The 24-year-old Woodson spent six seasons at Cal, elevating to a starting role in his final three years while playing in a system known for its variety of coverages. He missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL, and that's when he and Watson began to develop a closer connection.

"He spent a lot of time coming up, watching extra film, and really wanted to advance his mental part of the game," said Watson, who has coached NFL draft picks Patrick McMorris (2024 sixth round, Dolphins), Daniel Scott (2023 fifth round, Colts) and Elijah Hicks (2022 seventh round, Bears) and this year moved on to become TCU's defensive backs coach.

"Then you continued to see his game transcend -- how efficient his movements are and how fast he plays because he's reading his keys really well."

The Patriots spent as much time with Woodson in the months leading up to the draft as any other team. They were the only club to formally interview him at the NFL combine, according to Woodson, and later hosted him on one of their allotted 30 out-of-town prospect visits.

When the fourth round of the draft arrived, the Patriots knew they were in striking distance to select him, and it became a reality when Florida receiver Chimere Dike (103, Titans), Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten (104, Jaguars) and Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (105, Giants) were the first three picks.

The Patriots had already selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (second round) and Washington State receiver Kyle Williams (third round) and were committed to going defense at that point -- which reflects how Woodson was their top-rated player entering Day 3 of the draft.

"I think the biggest thing is the hard work and character of the person," Watson said. "His diligence to be a pro. His ability to tackle in open space. Just physicality and finishing. I think he exemplifies what the Patriots organization has always been as a competitor, as a human and as someone blue-collar who is going to show up day in and day out."

Woodson, known as 'The Eraser' in college, has already shown his clean-up skills in New England. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

2. Rookie contracts: Left tackle Will Campbell, the No. 4 pick in the draft, is one of 11 first-round picks yet to sign his contract. The sides are working through details on cash flow, according to sources familiar with the talks.

Henderson, the No. 38 overall selection, is among 30 second-round picks who have yet to sign. The top two picks in the second round received fully guaranteed deals, a rarity, which has slowed things down as teams and agents determine at what spot the full guarantees will end.

Meanwhile, Woodson is among a group of top fourth-round picks who are vying for above-minimum compensation, similar to third-round picks whose base salaries can increase by no more than 25% each season. Whereas most fourth-round picks receive standard minimum base salaries, some high fourth-round picks have recently received modest additional compensation, and that has slowed the process as teams and agents continue talks in that area.

3. Diggs' deal: At the least, the Stefon Diggs boat video was an unwelcome distraction for Mike Vrabel.

The first-year coach has noted that a core part of his philosophy is to treat players the way they treat the team, and the video -- along with Diggs being one of the few players who hasn't regularly attended voluntary workouts -- sparks a question of how Vrabel views Diggs' first two months on the job since signing him to a three-year, $69 million deal.

Diggs' contract includes $16.6 million fully guaranteed, although as part of a clause in the contract, he must pass a physical to receive the money (and other bonuses). Diggs is still recovering from a torn ACL sustained in Week 8 last season.

4. D-line tees off: Vrabel emphasized a point last week that defensive linemen have a decided advantage in spring voluntary non-padded practices, as every play is "third-and-10" with no threat of the run. So as much havoc as Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Keion White, Harold Landry, K'Lavon Chaisson & Co. have created at times -- which sparks promise for a defense that wants to play on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage -- Vrabel's remarks also provide important context.

5. Eyes on left guard: One of the surprising developments at the Patriots' most recent practice open to reporters was seeing Tyrese Robinson at left guard, aligning next to Campbell, who has been a fixture at left tackle. The 6-foot-3, 319-pound Robinson was claimed on waivers from the Vikings last November and appeared in one game. The Oklahoma University alum entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022 -- running back Rhamondre Stevenson noted his effectiveness as a run blocker in college -- and is among the candidates the Patriots are considering at arguably the most wide-open position on the roster.

6. Boutte's spot: Assuming nothing goes off the rails with Diggs, receiver Kayshon Boutte noted the straight-up math at the position when he said, "We got 12 of us [now]. At the end of the day, there will probably be six of us if we're being honest. So we all know we're in competition."

Diggs, fellow free agent signing Mack Hollins, third-year slot DeMario Douglas and 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams project at the top of the depth chart, which leaves Boutte, nine-year veteran Kendrick Bourne and 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker among those vying for what could be just two spots.

Of Boutte, Vrabel said, "He's gotten in better shape as we started to go on to the OTAs, and I think that's really started to help him as we stack plays together. In the game, you don't just take a play on and just come off and then go back and forth. Hopefully, you can string together four or five plays as we work down the football field. So, I think that he's working to do that. I like his attitude. I enjoy his willingness to continue to improve and maybe do some things a little differently."

7. Peppers-Vrabel history: When Peppers took a recruiting visit to Ohio State in 2012, Vrabel was in his second season as a Buckeyes assistant. Vrabel surprised Peppers that day by running a successful route against him, something Peppers wasn't expecting because he wasn't aware of Vrabel's history as a situational tight end in the NFL.

Vrabel remembered it when they reconnected 13 years later -- Peppers (who ended up at Michigan) entering his fourth season in New England, and Vrabel in his first year as Patriots head coach.

"That was one of the first things he said to me when I got here," Peppers said, laughing.

8. Spotlight on Kuhr: Patriots assistant coaches are scheduled to answer questions from reporters at Monday's practice. Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr figures to draw significant attention as he fills in for defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who remains away from the team (but connected through Zoom) after a health scare.

Kuhr, 36, mostly flew under the radar the last time assistants spoke with reporters in early April. He worked under Vrabel in Tennessee (2020-23) and spent last season with the Giants as a defensive assistant. Williams called him a "superstar" in the making.

9. They said it: "I ain't ever had a winning season. I'd be the first one to tell you I'm tired of that." -- Peppers, entering his ninth year in the NFL, on his motivation to win

10. Did You Know: Hunter Henry enters this year with 199 receptions as a Patriot, and with one more catch will join Rob Gronkowski (521), Ben Coates (490), Marv Cook (210) and Russ Francis (207) as the only tight ends in franchise history with 200 or more receptions.