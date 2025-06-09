Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed Pro Bowl punter Logan Cooke to a four-year extension on Monday, a deal that a league source said makes Cooke the NFL's highest-paid punter.

The source said Cooke's new contract averages $4 million annually, which surpasses the $3.67 million that Seattle is paying Michael Dickson. Cooke was entering the final year of a four-year contract extension that began in 2022, and he was scheduled to earn $3 million in 2025.

Cooke leads the NFL in net punting average (43.5 yards) since he entered the league in 2018 as the Jaguars' seventh-round draft pick. He also has had more punts in which the opponent has taken over inside the 10-yard line (83) than any other punter in that span.

Cooke, who is the longest-tenured player on the Jaguars roster, made his first Pro Bowl last season after finishing second in the NFL with a 44.8 yard net punting average.