          Sources: Jaguars make Logan Cooke NFL's highest-paid punter

          • Michael DiRoccoJun 9, 2025, 07:57 PM
              Michael DiRocco is an NFL Nation reporter at ESPN and covers the Jacksonville Jaguars. He previously covered the University of Florida for over a decade for ESPN and the Florida Times-Union. DiRocco graduated from Jacksonville University and is a multiple APSE award winner.
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed Pro Bowl punter Logan Cooke to a four-year extension on Monday, a deal that a league source said makes Cooke the NFL's highest-paid punter.

          The source said Cooke's new contract averages $4 million annually, which surpasses the $3.67 million that Seattle is paying Michael Dickson. Cooke was entering the final year of a four-year contract extension that began in 2022, and he was scheduled to earn $3 million in 2025.

          Cooke leads the NFL in net punting average (43.5 yards) since he entered the league in 2018 as the Jaguars' seventh-round draft pick. He also has had more punts in which the opponent has taken over inside the 10-yard line (83) than any other punter in that span.

          Cooke, who is the longest-tenured player on the Jaguars roster, made his first Pro Bowl last season after finishing second in the NFL with a 44.8 yard net punting average.