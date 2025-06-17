Open Extended Reactions

WAILUKU, Hawaii -- Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson is dealing with blood clots in his lower leg, head coach Sean McVay said on Tuesday.

Jackson did not travel with the Rams to their mandatory minicamp in Hawaii. Jackson also dealt with a similar situation during the 2022 season, when he missed the final nine games of the season with blood clots.

McVay did not provide a timeline for Jackson's return, saying, "we're really just taking it a day at a time." The Rams re-signed Jackson to a three-year, $57 million contract in February before the left tackle hit free agency.

McVay said Jackson communicated with the team that he was "feeling some things in his lower leg," which led to a scan that showed the injury.

"You pray for him to be able to have a healthy, safe recovery," McVay said. "And we're really just taking it a day at a time with him. There's a lot of examples of people that have had situations like this, but they're all still so uniquely independent in their own right. And so we're gathering information."

Jackson started 14 games for the Rams last season after missing the first two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He was also inactive for the season finale after Los Angeles clinched the NFC West.

McVay said the Rams wanted to be "proactive about a contingency plan" by signing tackle D.J. Humphries to a one-year deal on Friday.

"There needs to be a lot of discussion and dialogue with [Jackson] and with the doctors about, most importantly, what's best for him as a human being," McVay said. "And then you talk about football after that. But what we are grateful for is that we were able to identify this based on his communication and get him on the appropriate medicine to make sure that he's as healthy as possible."