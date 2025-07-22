        <
          2025 Indianapolis Colts training camp: Latest intel, updates

          McAfee: Anthony Richardson looks like he's about to take over the entire AFC

          Pat McAfee reacts to a photo of Anthony Richardson showing up to Colts training camp looking better than ever. (0:41)

          • Stephen HolderJul 22, 2025, 07:42 PM
          Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Indianapolis Colts' camp is taking place in Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana. and Colts reporter Stephen Holder has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

          What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates, including who's winning the QB battle between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

          Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

          Latest news from Colts camp

          Tuesday, July 22

          General manager Chris Ballard preached patience with QB Anthony Richardson Sr., who reported for camp on Tuesday prepared for a position battle with veteran Daniel Jones. When asked whether this is a make-or-break year for the 2023 No. 4 overall pick, Ballard said, "Do you think people regret Baker Mayfield's timeline? Sam Darnold's timeline?" It was a reference to two highly-drafted QBs who flamed out with their first teams but found success at later stops.

          Ballard added, "Sometimes you've got to have a little patience with a guy and let them grow through things... If you think, 'Hey, he's on the right trajectory,' why are you going to flush it just because people outside think you should flush it? I don't agree with that. I think we need to give Anthony every chance to be the best he can be."

          • *Three-time Pro Bowl DT DeForest Buckner said last season's defense -- ranked 29th in yards allowed (361.2 ypg) -- displayed "the worst defensive performance for a season that we've had since I've been here (since 2020) ... It doesn't matter who you are. Your name's attached to that."

          • LB Zaire Franklin, last season's NFL tackle leader (173), will not practice at the outset of training camp as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery. Ballard said "We think he's going to be ready pretty quickly," which informed the team's decision to not place Franklin on the preseason physically unable to perform list (PUP).