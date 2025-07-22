Pat McAfee reacts to a photo of Anthony Richardson showing up to Colts training camp looking better than ever. (0:41)

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Indianapolis Colts' camp is taking place in Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana. and Colts reporter Stephen Holder has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates, including who's winning the QB battle between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Latest news from Colts camp

Tuesday, July 22

General manager Chris Ballard preached patience with QB Anthony Richardson Sr., who reported for camp on Tuesday prepared for a position battle with veteran Daniel Jones. When asked whether this is a make-or-break year for the 2023 No. 4 overall pick, Ballard said, "Do you think people regret Baker Mayfield's timeline? Sam Darnold's timeline?" It was a reference to two highly-drafted QBs who flamed out with their first teams but found success at later stops.

Ballard added, "Sometimes you've got to have a little patience with a guy and let them grow through things... If you think, 'Hey, he's on the right trajectory,' why are you going to flush it just because people outside think you should flush it? I don't agree with that. I think we need to give Anthony every chance to be the best he can be."