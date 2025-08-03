WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts backup running back Salvon Ahmed was carted off the field near the end of Sunday's practice with a severe injury to his right leg.

Coach Shane Steichen said his thoughts and prayers were with Ahmed.

Ahmed, a five-year veteran who spent last season on Indy's practice squad, was injured on a tackle by Trey Washington in the end zone. Ahmed screamed as each Colts player took a knee. They later gathered around Ahmed as he was being placed on a stretcher.

The Colts briefly stopped practice to huddle before finishing their final practice period of the day.

The injury occurred on the second day that linebacker Zaire Franklin, last season's NFL tackles leader, was on the field. Franklin is recovering from offseason ankle surgery.