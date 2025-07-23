Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Kimberley A. Martin like Pete Carroll's enthusiasm but doubt he can win 10 games with the Raiders. (0:52)

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Las Vegas Raiders camp is taking place in Henderson, Nevada and Raiders reporter Ryan McFadden has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Wednesday, July 23

In the eyes of Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, coach Pete Carroll doesn't seem different after a year away from football. At 73, he is still an energetic coach whom Smith knew from their time together in Seattle.

"That's just the way that he is. He's always trying to improve," Smith said. "And for me, it's just great to see the energy that he continues to bring every single day. Our first team meeting was just jacked up."

Carroll's expectations for winning have remained unchanged, as well. On Tuesday, he made it clear that he is striving for at least 10 wins in his first season in Las Vegas.

"I've been winning 10 games a year for 20 years or something," Carroll said. "What are my expectations? We are going to win a bunch, and I don't care who hears that. I wish I could guarantee it."

Carroll has won at least 10 games in a season nine times in his coaching career. Meanwhile, the Raiders haven't won 10 games since 2021.

But his infectious spirit has players believing that they can turn things around.

"If you don't believe, then you're wasting your time," defensive end Maxx Crosby said. "We haven't won much in this since I've been here. ...I expect perfection and excellence every day, but overall, I can't do it by myself. Geno can't do it by himself. Pete can't do it by himself. It's got to be all of us. So we got to be delusional enough to believe in what we can truly do."