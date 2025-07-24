Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have informed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins that he has been released, the team said Thursday.

Wilkins will be released with designation of terminated vested veteran, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilkins has been recovering from a Jones fracture, which he suffered in his left foot last October. Due to how Wilkins has treated the rehab from his injury, the Raiders voided the remaining $35.2 million of guaranteed money left on his contract last month, sources said.

Wilkins filed a grievance with the NFLPA on Thursday, sources said.

"We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team," the Raiders said in a statement. "This franchise has a commitment of excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for a new season."

On Tuesday, Raiders coach Pete Carroll said the 29-year-old defensive lineman's return to the field was "uncertain" after he was placed on the PUP list ahead of training camp.

During OTAs in May, Carroll said Wilkins was in the midst of a "long and challenging" rehab process. He was in attendance at the first OTA practice open to reporters, but he did not have a helmet, nor did he participate in drills and the 11-on-11 period.

Wilkins was not present for the rest of the Raiders' OTA practices and mandatory minicamp.

Last offseason, Wilkins signed a four-year, $110 million deal, with $84.75 million guaranteed, with Las Vegas. He had spent the previous five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he posted a career-best nine sacks in 2023.

He collected 17 tackles, 2 sacks and 6 quarterback hits in just five games before undergoing season-ending surgery for the Jones fracture.