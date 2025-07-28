Kevin Clark speculates where defensive tackle Christian Wilkins could sign after being released by the Raiders. (0:32)

Christian Wilkins, who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, kissed a fellow player on the head and the teammate took offense to it, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The incident was not the sole reason Wilkins was cut, sources said. Wilkins has been recovering from a Jones fracture, which he suffered in his left foot last October.

Because of how Wilkins has treated the rehab from his injury, the Raiders voided the remaining $35.2 million of guaranteed money left on his contract June 4, sources said. He was released with the designation of terminated vested veteran, sources told Schefter. Wilkins asked the NFL Players Association to file a grievance on his behalf, and the union did so Thursday.

The incident last week happened inside the Raiders' locker room. One source told ESPN that the interaction was "playful," but the teammate didn't see it that way. It's not known what the fellow player did following the incident.

The Raiders' human resources department was made aware of the incident.

The Raiders, through a team spokesperson, declined to comment on the situation.

Last offseason, Wilkins signed a four-year, $110 million deal, including $84.75 million guaranteed, with Las Vegas. He had spent the previous five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, with whom he posted a career-best nine sacks in 2023.

He collected 17 tackles, 2 sacks and 6 quarterback hits in just five games in 2024 before undergoing season-ending surgery for the Jones fracture.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden contributed to this report.