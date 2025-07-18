Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks and rookie safety Nick Emmanwori reached an agreement Thursday night on a fully guaranteed contract, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Emmanwori had been among the more than two dozen second-round picks who remained unsigned, a logjam that began when the Houston Texans made the unprecedented move of guaranteeing the entire rookie contract of receiver Jayden Higgins, the 34th overall selection. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger, drafted at the top of the second round, also got his deal fully guaranteed by the Cleveland Browns.

Emmanwori becomes the first player in NFL history drafted 35th overall to receive a fully guaranteed rookie contract, according to Schefter. Last year's 35th pick, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, got roughly 92% of his rookie deal guaranteed, according to OverTheCap.com.

The Seahawks traded up 17 spots to select Emmanwori, a three-year starter at South Carolina who lit up the scouting combine with a 4.38 40-yard dash and a vertical jump of 43 inches. Seattle plans to use him at nickelback in 2025, with Julian Love and Coby Bryant remaining in place as their starting safeties.

Tight end Elijah Arroyo, drafted 50th overall by Seattle, is among the remaining unsigned second-rounders. Seahawks rookies reported to training camp on Tuesday.