NEW ORLEANS -- Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has agreed to a fully guaranteed contract worth $10.795 million, Shough's agent, Erik Burkhardt, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move comes just days before New Orleans begins training camp. The Saints and first-year head coach Kellen Moore will open training camp Wednesday at the team's facility in Metairie, Louisiana.

Shough, who is expected to compete with second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler for the starting quarterback role, was selected with the 40th pick out of Louisville in the 2025 NFL draft. He is the last player selected in the draft to receive a fully guaranteed deal and follows a slew of second-round pick agreements in the last few days.

Shough is the first New Orleans second-round pick to get a fully guaranteed contract, although the Saints guaranteed the first three years of 2024 second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry's contract after selecting him with the 41st pick. McKinstry had the first three seasons of his deal guaranteed and a partial guarantee in the fourth and final season.

Shough's deal with New Orleans also includes an annual roster bonus structure, which no other non-first-round pick has, whereby Shough receives the majority of his compensation each year during the first week of training camp.

The Saints have now agreed to terms with all nine of their 2025 draft picks.