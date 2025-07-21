Booger McFarland says it's important that Jordan Love focuses on taking a step forward with the Packers adding talent to their receiver room. (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A month ago, Zach Tom did not want to discuss whether he would insist on a new contract with the Green Bay Packers before the start of this season. He doesn't have to entertain that possibility anymore.

The fourth-year right tackle agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract extension Monday, sources told ESPN. The deal also includes a $30.2 million signing bonus that is believed to be the largest for an offensive lineman.

The Washington Commanders' Laremy Tunsil and former Packers tackle David Bakhtiari (in 2020) received the previous highest signing bonus for an offensive lineman at $30 million in their extensions.

Negotiations wrapped up one day before Packers veteran players were scheduled to report for training camp. Tom took part in the offseason workout program rather than choosing to wait until a new deal could get done.

"I don't really think it'll do me any good to sit out," Tom said last month. "I'm trying not to worry about the contract situation. I'm just trying to do what's best for the team. And being here with the guys, I think that's worth a lot more than -- the contract situation will take care of itself. So, I'm just here working and grinding with the guys. If I wasn't here, I'd probably be somewhere just not doing anything, I don't know. So, yeah, I want to be here obviously."

The Packers are going through some shuffling on the offensive line, and there was a possibility that Tom could be moved. But this deal ensures he will remain at tackle.

Last season, Tom finished third in the All-Pro voting among right tackles behind the Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell and Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson.

"I think he can play any position," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said last month. "So it just happened to be that he kind of found his home at right tackle, but I think his versatility is one of the things that makes him special. I think he can play all five, and there's not a lot of guys that can do that, but I would say that he's got the athleticism. I think he's a very intelligent football player, and he's played pretty consistent over the course of the last few years."

Tom, a fourth-round pick in 2022, has started every game in each of the past two seasons and 39 starts overall in his first three seasons. He has started 34 games at right tackle, four at left tackle and one at left guard.

There's expected to be a competition for the left tackle spot between incumbent Rasheed Walker and 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan.

Among the changes on the offensive line include Elgton Jenkins moving from left guard to center to make room for free agent signing Aaron Banks to play left guard. Jenkins, who has been put on the non-football injury list, skipped most of the offseason program because he wants his contract adjusted even though he has two more years remaining.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.