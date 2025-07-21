Open Extended Reactions

After a flurry of draft picks, trades and free agent signings, the offseason is over and all 32 NFL teams have their rosters (mostly) set. So how do these rosters stack up as we get closer to the 2025 season?

That's the question we're tackling, as we asked NFL analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder to rank every lineup in the league. We combined their rankings to form the ultimate preseason roster ranking, considering factors such as talent, age and production.

We didn't stop there. Along with projecting every starting lineup, Clay detailed the strongest and weakest position groups for each team, Walder identified X factors and Schatz picked nonstarters who could have an outsized role this season.

Let's get going, starting with a team that has been on the cusp the past two seasons.

Biggest strength: Quarterback. Lamar Jackson, an All-Pro in each of the past two seasons and the NFL MVP in 2019 and 2023, is one of the best in the business. He fell just short of his second consecutive MVP last season despite leading the league in QBR (77.3) and producing career-high marks in passing yards (4,172) and passing touchdowns (41, the second-most in the league). The dual-threat QB has never finished a season lower than second at his position in rushing yards. Former Cowboys QB Cooper Rush also makes for a solid backup. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Guard. New year, same "weakness" for a roster that is otherwise pretty stacked. On the left side, Patrick Mekari is out and will be replaced by Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland or perhaps a rookie. Daniel Faalele returns on the right side after underwhelming as a run blocker and ranking among the worst in the league in run block win rate (71.8%). -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Left tackle Ronnie Stanley. This is all about his health. Stanley didn't miss a game last season, which helped earn him a well-deserved contract, but that doesn't mean the injury risks all went away. When Stanley and Jackson are on the field, the Ravens' offense is awfully hard to beat. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Kicker Tyler Loop. The sixth-round rookie had showed inconsistent accuracy in his final two seasons at Arizona, and now he has to replace Justin Tucker, the greatest kicker in NFL history. No pressure. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Offensive tackle. The defending champs have many strengths, but it's tough to beat arguably the league's top tackle duo, with Jordan Mailata manning the left side and Lane Johnson on the right. Mailata ranked among the top tackles in PFF grade, pass block win rate and run block win rate in both 2023 and 2024. Johnson is 35 years old but hasn't lost a step, ranking top 10 among tackles in pass and run block win rate last season. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Edge rusher. Josh Sweat (free agency), Brandon Graham (retirement) and Bryce Huff (trade) are all gone, leaving Nolan Smith Jr. as the only established player on the depth chart. Smith is likely to be joined in the starting lineup by 2024 third-rounder Jalyx Hunt, who was a solid backup as a rookie. Offseason additions/journeymen Azeez Ojulari and Joshua Uche will compete for work. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Guards Tyler Steen and/or Kenyon Green. Last year's offensive line reclamation project, Mekhi Becton, left in free agency (yielding a projected fifth-round compensatory pick for the Eagles in 2026, per OverTheCap.com). But questions remain. Who will fill his void at right guard? Can offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland continue to work his magic? If the answer to the latter question is "yes," then Philadelphia should have a stout line across the board yet again. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Cornerback Kelee Ringo. Ringo hasn't gotten on the field much since the Eagles took him in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. He played only 10 snaps or more in three games last season. But he has shown promise in limited playing time, with above-average coverage DVOA in both seasons. He has got the physical tools at 6-foot-2 with 4.36 speed, but he's inconsistent. If veteran Adoree' Jackson falters, Ringo could earn the starting spot, replacing Darius Slay. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Running back. I could've gone safety or offensive tackle, but the Jahmyr Gibbs/David Montgomery duo is elite. Since 2023, Lions RBs have produced a league-high 5,960 yards and 57 touchdowns. That's 718 yards and eight more touchdowns than any other team. Gibbs led the NFL with 20 TDs last season, and Montgomery produced 1,000-plus total yards for the sixth season in a row despite missing three games. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Interior offensive line. This should come as no surprise after the Lions said goodbye to standout center Frank Ragnow (retirement) and right guard Kevin Zeitler (free agency) during the offseason. Graham Glasgow (last season's starting left guard and the weakest link on the line) is now a candidate to start at center, leaving the likes of 2024 sixth-rounder Christian Mahogany, second-round rookie Tate Ratledge and veterans Trystan Colon and Kayode Awosika as the top candidates to start at guard. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Offensive coordinator John Morton. Former OC Ben Johnson often seemed to provide the Lions with a schematic advantage. The big question this season: To what degree was that the case and can Morton do the same? Detroit's title hopes rest quite a bit on the answer to those questions. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Offensive tackle Dan Skipper. Everybody in Detroit loves when Skipper reports eligible as the sixth offensive lineman. He had an average pass block win rate when forced to start five games due to injuries last season. Will he need to play that much again in 2025? -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Quarterback. Who else but reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen? Allen has finished no lower than sixth in QBR in each of the past five seasons (third or better in four of those seasons, including 2024). His counting stats were down last season, but he still finished top eight among QBs in both passing (28) and rushing (12) touchdowns for the fifth straight year. Mitchell Trubisky is the backup. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Safety. The Bills' roster is in pretty good shape, so we have to pick on a safety group with some uncertainty. Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin and Cam Lewis return after each played 400-plus snaps last season, though the latter three posted a weak PFF grade. Veteran Darrick Forrest was the only depth addition to the group. Bishop -- a 2024 second-round pick -- is a candidate for a Year 2 leap. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Wide receiver Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid. The Bills need at least one of the two to take a big step forward. If they do, GM Brandon Beane will look plenty justified not investing more in another pass catcher. More importantly, that would give Allen another real playmaker to throw to besides Khalil Shakir (I'm not much of a believer in former Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer). If neither break out, then Buffalo has a pass-catching weakness. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Wide receiver Elijah Moore. The slot target has never finished higher than 70th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) and ESPN's Receiver Tracking Metrics gave him a score of 24 last season, near the bottom of the league. But Moore played for the Jets and Browns for four seasons. Will he finally show his talents in a good offense with a great quarterback? -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Quarterback. I was tempted to pivot to wide receiver, but even after finishing eighth in QBR the past two seasons, Patrick Mahomes remains Kansas City's best player. The two-time league MVP has led his team to 10-plus wins (career-high 15 in 2024) and the AFC Championship Game seven seasons in a row. He has won the Super Bowl and the Super Bowl MVP three times each -- and he's not even 30. Mahomes' dominant reign is far from over. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Offensive tackle. Tackle has carried over from 2024 as the Chiefs' top trouble spot. The head-scratching four-year, $80 million deal handed to right tackle Jawaan Taylor two years ago has not worked out, as he has posted poor marks in PFF grade and run block win rate in both seasons in Kansas City. With Joe Thuney gone, Wanya Morris (benched last season, which forced Thuney to kick outside from guard) and former 49ers reserve Jaylon Moore are the top veteran left tackle options. There is some hope here, as No. 32 overall pick Josh Simmons could win the starting LT job and solidify the position. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Wide receiver Rashee Rice, pending disciplinary action from the league. Is this the season Rice truly ascends to the No. 1 receiver role in Kansas City -- and puts up the numbers to prove it? The signs are there. The Chiefs gradually increased Rice's role throughout his rookie season in 2023, but he still finished with 2.6 yards per route run. In four games before a season-ending knee injury last season, that number jumped to a massive 3.6 yards per route run. A healthy and productive Rice could elevate the Chiefs' passing game to something more akin to the Mahomes offenses of yore. It could help free up Xavier Worthy downfield, too. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Raised in suburban Kansas City, it was awesome for Anudike-Uzomah to win a Super Bowl in his first season with the hometown team. It's less awesome to have only 3.0 sacks in two NFL seasons as a first-round pick. The Chiefs are really hoping there's a butterfly still inside that cocoon, and that an improved get-off can highlight Anudike-Uzomah's natural instincts. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Offensive line. This was an easy call after the Broncos led the NFL in both pass block and run block win rate in 2024. Denver returns all five starters from that unit, all of whom played 800-plus snaps (including the playoffs) last season. LT Garett Bolles, LG Ben Powers, C Luke Wattenberg, RG Quinn Meinerz and RT Mike McGlinchey each posted a pass block win rate well above league average. Incredibly, Wattenberg (first), Meinerz (third) and Powers (fourth) all ranked in the top four leaguewide in that category. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Wide receiver. It's tough to find a major concern area, so we'll pick on a unit that still has something to prove. Courtland Sutton (career-high 81 catches last season) is terrific, but it's yet to be seen who will emerge as a consistent target behind him. The top candidates at WR2 are 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. (who finished 2024 strong but was still a part-time player), third-round rookie Pat Bryant, as well as second-year players Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Mims. Mike just alluded to it, as he recorded a very efficient 2.8 yards per route run last season. But that was on only 182 routes. More importantly, 20 of his 52 targets were screens. If Mims could become a more reliable traditional receiver and maintain a reasonably high efficiency, it would help solve the aforementioned wide receiver weakness. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Edge rusher Jonah Elliss. Elliss was third among rookies with five sacks last season, and he was incredible with the run game, with an average tackle after a gain of just 1.8 yards. He's versatile, with the ability to move inside to rush on passing downs or drop into coverage from the outside. There is some question about when he'll be available, as a broken scapula from the wild-card loss to the Bills might cost him some of training camp. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Off-ball linebacker. It was tempting to pick Jayden Daniels and the quarterbacks, but the terrific Bobby Wagner/Frankie Luvu duo is too good to pass up. Wagner is entering his age-35 season, but he has shown almost no signs of drop-off, ranking in the top 10 among off-ball LBs in pass rush wins, tackles for loss and QB hits last season. Luvu is the only NFL player with 250-plus tackles and 20.0-plus sacks over the past three seasons (he has 335 and 21.0, respectively). The duo combined to play 98.2% of Washington's defensive snaps last season. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Safety. It was a toss-up between this and edge rusher, but Luvu's pass-rushing contributions pushed me toward safety. Jeremy Chinn is gone and set to be replaced by journeyman Will Harris, who will work opposite Quan Martin. Percy Butler is returning as competition at the position, too. None of these players posted a quality PFF grade in recent seasons. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore. In his limited time with Washington last season, Lattimore didn't look like the top-flight corner he has been in the past ... but the Commanders need him to be. The pass rush is a serious concern, and Washington will need Lattimore, Mike Sainristil and rookie Trey Amos to lock down opposing wide receivers for as long as possible. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Wide receiver Luke McCaffrey. McCaffrey didn't get as much playing time as expected in his rookie season, finishing with 18 catches for 168 yards and minus-12.7% receiving DVOA. However, he comes from an NFL family and entered the league with an 86.8% playmaker rating, which ranked eighth in the excellent 2024 receiver class. He is similar in style and usage to Deebo Samuel Sr., which is a problem because the Commanders just acquired the actual Samuel. But if Samuel gets hurt, don't be surprised if McCaffrey succeeds as his replacement. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Wide receiver. Cooper Kupp is out and Davante Adams is in as Puka Nacua's running mate. Of course, Nacua is the headliner. A fifth-round flier in the 2023 draft, Nacua exploded for 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie and, despite missing six games due to injury, caught 79 balls for 990 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. Adams is now 32 years old but doesn't appear to have lost a step. He had 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games with the Jets and Raiders last season. Tutu Atwell and second-year Jordan Whittington are among those competing for No. 3 duties. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Off-ball linebacker. Rarely a priority for Sean McVay's Rams, this position remains an area of concern. Career situational player Troy Reeder was vaulted into an every-down role early in 2024 prior to a hamstring injury ending his season in Week 7. He's back and will compete with veteran newcomer Nate Landman, 2024 UDFA Omar Speights and perhaps fifth-round rookie Chris Paul Jr. for substantial work this season. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Speights. Following up on what Mike wrote, there's a chance Speights could really work out, which would be a nice boon for this defense. He earned a starting role midway through last season and posted encouraging numbers in a semi-small sample. His 41% run stop win rate would have ranked in the top 10 among linebackers had he played enough to qualify. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Safety Jaylen McCollough. As an undrafted rookie, "Tank" got a surprising amount of playing time behind the Rams' two Kamrens (Kinchens and Curl) at safety last season. McCollough played at least 25% of defensive snaps in 10 different regular-season contests, moving back and forth between the box and dropping deep. Last season, he particularly excelled at covering running backs, with a minus-13.6% coverage DVOA (negative numbers are better). -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Wide receiver. I could've gone quarterback, but not many teams can match the Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins duo. Chase has been great since being drafted in 2021 but cemented himself as elite in 2024 with league highs in routes, targets, receptions, receiving yards, receiving TDs and end zone targets. He's the first player in league history to reach both 1,700 receiving yards and 17 TD catches in a single season. Higgins has battled injuries but posted 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 TDs in 12 games last season. Andrei Iosivas and second-year Jermaine Burton provide good depth. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Secondary. Offensive line was a candidate, but secondary is a larger issue. Longtime slot man Mike Hilton and safety Vonn Bell were the top offseason departures, yet the team made no notable additions. That leaves Cam Taylor-Britt, Dax Hill (who tore his ACL in Week 5 last season), DJ Turner II and Josh Newton as the top corner options; Geno Stone and Jordan Battle are the starting safeties. None of those players posted an above-average PFF grade in 2024. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Defensive coordinator Al Golden. So much hinges on Golden's ability to get more out of this defense than Lou Anarumo did in 2024 -- with or without Trey Hendrickson. If Golden can get decent play out of the aforementioned secondary and develop first-round pick Shemar Stewart quickly, that would go a long way in getting Cincinnati back to the playoffs. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Defensive tackle T.J. Slaton: The former Packers tackle was highlighted this offseason by Bill Barnwell as the league's top two-down defensive tackle. He controls gaps and led all interior defenders with a 45.5% run stop win rate. That's a big addition for a defense that ranked 27th in DVOA against the run in 2024. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Tight end. I could've gone a few directions, but George Kittle gets the nod following yet another outstanding season. Despite the 49ers' struggles and nearly three full missed games due to injury, Kittle finished top five among tight ends in yards and touchdowns for the third consecutive season (he has finished top 10 in yards seven years in a row). Kittle paced the position in yards per route run for the fifth time in seven seasons. He was also PFF's top-graded tight end in blocking. Luke Farrell and Ross Dwelley were signed as upgraded depth. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Defensive tackle. I was tempted to go with the secondary, but the 49ers' DT situation might be the worst in the league. Maliek Collins and Javon Hargrave signed elsewhere, and the team's only impact additions were draft picks Alfred Collins (second round) and CJ West (fourth). Jordan Elliott (a rotational player) tops the depth chart, and competitors Kevin Givens, Evan Anderson and Kalia Davis all played less than 30% of the team's defensive snaps last season. The Niners figure to add more help and/or move Yetur Gross-Matos and Sam Okuayinonu inside more often. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: The health of running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. If the former can play most of the season, and the latter can come back and regain his 2023 form, we will again be in awe of the plethora of playmakers in San Francisco. If not, this team could still compete, but it likely requires a second-year breakout from Ricky Pearsall and another great season from Kittle (along with Jauan Jennings continuing his 2024 level of play if he's still on the team). -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Farrell. The 49ers gave him a three-year deal (even though he has never caught a touchdown pass), and he's going to play behind Kittle. It's all about the blocking, where Farrell excelled for the Jaguars in recent seasons. "He could come in and he could block a 9-technique where George [Kittle] and Christian [McCaffrey] could both be on routes," coach Kyle Shanahan told the press at OTAs. The 49ers used only two tight ends about 12% of the time last season, but that's going up in 2025. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Defensive front. Minnesota has a lot of strengths, especially on offense, but it's tough to find a DT/edge rusher combo with more upside across the league. Edge was already a strength following last season's additions of Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, who were two of the nine players in the NFL with 11.5 or more sacks last season. The group will be even stronger this season if 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner makes a leap. Minnesota also beefed up its interior during free agency, adding Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to go with Harrison Phillips. Injuries were a problem last season, but Allen and Hargrave have been difference-makers when healthy. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Cornerback. Quarterback would've been an easy pick, as J.J. McCarthy has yet to take a regular-season snap, but I'm more concerned about the corner situation. Byron Murphy Jr. was a good re-signing, but Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin both departed this offseason. That duo is set to be replaced by some combination of Mekhi Blackmon (missed all of last season with a torn ACL) and journeymen Isaiah Rodgers, Jeff Okudah, Tavierre Thomas and Ambry Thomas. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: McCarthy. He's walking into about as good a situation as one could imagine: Playing for a QB-friendly and great offensive scheme designer in Kevin O'Connell, throwing to possibly the best wide receiver in the game in Justin Jefferson (along with a good No. 2 in Jordan Addison and tight end in T.J. Hockenson) and playing behind a line with strong potential. That all helps substantially, but there are no guarantees. If McCarthy isn't at least decent, it won't work. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Wide receiver Rondale Moore. A 2021 second-round pick, Moore never put up more than 435 receiving yards in a season during three seasons with the Cardinals. He was traded to Atlanta last season, but he missed the entire year with a knee injury. Now, on an one-year, prove-it deal with the Vikings, Moore can compete with Jalen Nailor for snaps to WR3. Can Moore finally really produce as a receiver? And will O'Connell also use Moore's rushing skills? He had 28 carries for 178 yards and a touchdown in 2023. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Wide receiver. The Buccaneers have had one of the league's top WR duos for a while in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Evans (1,000-plus receiving yards all 11 NFL seasons) is entering his age-32 campaign but seemingly hasn't lost a step. Godwin led the NFL in receptions prior to a season-ending injury and though his status is in doubt for the beginning of 2025, Tampa Bay is well stocked with depth. Jalen McMillan (a 2024 third-round pick) scored eight TDs in his final five games of 2024, and the team spent its first-round pick on Emeka Egbuka. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Edge rusher. The Bucs' roster is pretty solid and balanced so I'm being picky, but edge rusher continues to be the largest concern. Yaya Diaby played well in a hefty 808 snaps last season, though he was limited to 4.5 sacks (the Bucs' current group totaled 11.0 sacks in 2024). Perhaps the Bucs can get newcomer Haason Reddick back on track, but that's no sure thing after a down season (1.0 sack in 10 games) and in his age-30 campaign. A bright spot is that youngsters Chris Braswell, David Walker and Elijah Roberts all offer potential. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: The fallout from Tristan Wirfs' knee injury. How long will the star tackle be out? Can the Bucs weather the storm during his absence? Will he immediately return to stardom once he returns? Part of the Buccaneers' success in 2024 was a line that ranked top six in both pass block and run block win rate. It will be much harder to continue their level of play without Wirfs as an advantage in the trenches. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Linebacker SirVocea Dennis. The third-year man has impressed in OTAs despite coming off shoulder surgery and playing only four games last season. His positives include play recognition and range in pass coverage, as he was a defensive back in high school. "He gets his hands on a lot of balls and I want to say [he has had] a very good four days," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said after OTAs. Don't be surprised if Dennis ends up starting ahead of free agent addition Anthony Walker Jr. at middle linebacker. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Edge rusher. This was a toss-up between edge and cornerback, but the former gets the nod. Danielle Hunter was as advertised in his first season in Houston, registering 12.0 sacks (he now has 10.5-plus in six of the past eight seasons) and a league-high 77 pass rush wins. Will Anderson Jr. wasn't far behind, racking up 11.0 sacks and 46 pass rush wins (13th most) despite missing three games. Denico Autry, Derek Barnett and Darrell Taylor add terrific depth. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Interior defensive line. Offensive line was a strong candidate, but DT is arguably a larger concern. Tim Settle Jr., Mario Edwards Jr., Folorunso Fatukasi, Tommy Togiai and Kurt Hinish all return from last season's group; the only significant addition was 31-year-old Sheldon Rankins. Autry will factor in, though he's entering his age-34 season and has primarily aligned at edge. No one from this group cleared 31 tackles or posted an above-average PFF grade in 2024. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins. Houston entered 2025 needing another big-time option at pass catcher, especially after Tank Dell suffered a serious knee injury late last season. If Higgins, whom Houston took with the No. 34 pick, can be that player, then the Texans would have a formidable receiver room with Nico Collins also on the outside and Christian Kirk in the slot. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Offensive tackle Blake Fisher. The Texans have a lot of linemen in the mix and could go a lot of ways with their starting lineup. However, it has to be surprising for a second-round, second-year player like Fisher to look up and see so many players as potential competition. Fisher had some average-at-best games at right tackle last season and rough lowlights against the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round. His 85.6% pass block win rate was well below average. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Safety. A very solid offensive line was under consideration, but a safety room led by Xavier McKinney gets the nod. McKinney was a home run acquisition last offseason, as the ex-Giant produced eight interceptions (second most in the NFL) and posted PFF's sixth-highest grade for a safety. A pair of 2024 draft selections, Javon Bullard (second round) and Evan Williams (fourth), each played substantial roles as rookies and are candidates for a Year 2 leap in a defense that loves three-safety looks. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Cornerback. Standout corners Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes departed this offseason and were "replaced" by Nate Hobbs and seventh-round rookie Micah Robinson. The shake-up positions Hobbs (who, like Alexander, has struggled with injuries in recent seasons) for a starting role, along with Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine. No other corner on the roster played a regular-season snap last season. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. His numbers as a rookie were quietly excellent. He recorded a 46% run stop win rate in 2024, which would have ranked first among all linebackers had he played enough to qualify. His 0.6 yards per coverage snap was better than average for the position. And he rushed the passer 46 times, resulting in a solid 19% pass rush win rate and 3.5 sacks. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Edge rusher Lukas Van Ness. The 2023 first-round pick still hasn't broken into the starting lineup. He had only 3.0 sacks last season but did manage 22 pressures and was reasonable in run defense. The Packers are still looking to get more out of him this season, especially with their questionable depth at the position. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Offensive line. I could've gone a few directions here (WR? TE? DB?), but Chicago's O-line has a shot to be one of the league's best. That might seem silly considering the Bears allowed a league-high 68 sacks last season, but they ranked 15th in pass block win rate (60.4%) and eighth in run block win rate (72.5%) and are now substantially better on paper. All three interior positions were upgraded (left guard Joe Thuney, center Drew Dalman and right guard Jonah Jackson) next to standout tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Running back. The Chicago roster is in pretty darn good shape, so this is more about that and less about what is a passable running back situation. D'Andre Swift was busy in his first season in Chicago, finishing top 10 in snaps, carries and routes, though he was limited to six touchdowns and averaged a career-low 3.79 yards per carry. Roschon Johnson (3.7 yards per carry on 136 carries, 5.0 yards per target on 63 targets) is the primary backup and could be pushed by seventh-round flier Kyle Monangai. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Quarterback Caleb Williams. It's the obvious call but the right one. Williams can either ascend to meet his potential or continue to scuffle in Year 2. Which he does will be everything. Williams' rookie season numbers were poor: A 46.7 QBR (28th), 10% sack rate (31st), 5.1 yards per dropback (32nd) and a minus-1.4% completion percentage over expectation per NFL Next Gen Stats (25th). But a year of experience and new head coach Ben Johnson could be enough to unlock Williams into the quarterback the Bears dreamed he would become. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Edge rusher Austin Booker. There's very little depth on the edge, so the Bears will need contributions from Booker, a 2024 fifth-round pick. But Booker was one of the lowest-ranking prospects in last year's class, according to my SackSEER projections. Booker had 1.5 sacks and eight pressures last season, according to FTN Data charting. That was less production than departed edge backups Darrell Taylor or Jacob Martin. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Offensive tackle. Rashawn Slater, a 2021 first-round pick, has quickly emerged as one of the league's best left tackles. He was PFF's second-highest-graded tackle and ranked 10th among all linemen in run block win rate last season. On the opposite end, 2024 fifth pick Joe Alt looked the part as a first-year starter last season, ranking seventh in pass block win rate and 14th in run block win rate among 80 qualified tackles -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Interior defensive line. Da'Shawn Hand should be a helpful add, but this position remains an area of concern. Otito Ogbonnia (graded 86th at PFF among 89 DTs who played 400-plus snaps last season) remains positioned for a big role along with Teair Tart (the only one in this group with more than one sack last season), third-round rookie Jamaree Caldwell, Naquan Jones and Scott Matlock. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Cornerbacks Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still and Donte Jackson. A year ago, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter worked some magic to get the most out of his corner group, which included Kristian Fulton, Hart and Still (the latter two were both rookie, Day 3 picks). The Chargers finished with the sixth-best EPA allowed per dropback in the league. Now Minter needs to do it again with the two second-year players and 29-year-old Jackson, who is in his first season in Los Angeles. Whether 2024 was a one-year wonder or not will determine the success of this defense, which is lacking pass rush. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Center Andre James. A free agent addition from the Raiders, James is a fascinating player because he presents such a disconnect between metrics and scouting. He's consistently great in pass block win rate: fifth among centers last season and second the year before. He wasn't that far below average on a lot of run plays last season, but he looked like a disaster on film. What will run-first head coach Jim Harbaugh do if injuries on the interior offensive line force James into the starting lineup? -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Interior defensive line. Their biggest weakness last season has become their biggest strength. After finishing 2024 ranked 28th and 20th in pass rush win rate (33.3%) and run stop win rate (29.8%), respectively, Arizona now has potential. Standout veterans Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell were signed to anchor the interior, with recent first-round picks Darius Robinson (2024) and Walter Nolen III (2025) adding upside. Justin Jones, L.J. Collier, Dante Stills and Bilal Nichols will compete for depth roles. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Off-ball linebacker. Kyzir White (second among Arizona defenders in snaps played in 2024) was not re-signed, which leaves journeymen Mack Wilson Sr. and Akeem Davis-Gaither, along with fourth-round rookie Cody Simon, as the most notable options. This group will have to step up, considering the team's impressive DT/edge group. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Edge Josh Sweat. Which version will the Cardinals get? Will it be the Sweat who had 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl LIX for the Eagles and who beat his blocker repeatedly with above-average pass rush win rates in 2021, 2022 or 2023? Or will he be the 2024 regular-season Sweat, who had a below-average 11% pass rush win rate at edge to go with 8.0 sacks? -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Edge rusher Baron Browning. Browning has never played a full season since entering the NFL in 2021 and had only two sacks and 18 pressures last season, which he split between Denver and Arizona. Browning will get a chance for plenty of playing time this season in an edge rusher rotation made up of Sweat and a lot of "maybe" players. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Wide receiver. It starts with CeeDee Lamb, who managed his third straight 100-plus-catch season despite missing two games and being without Dak Prescott for most of 2024. Since 2022, Lamb, 26, leads the NFL in receptions (343) and is top five in yards (4,302) and touchdowns (27). Lamb's new running mate, George Pickens, failed to reach his ceiling while overcoming shaky QB play in Pittsburgh. But he has still produced 800-plus yards in all three of his NFL seasons. Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and Jonathan Mingo provide serviceable depth. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Running back. This wasn't a tough choice for a team that hasn't prioritized the position recently. Out is Rico Dowdle and in are Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and Day 3 rookie Jaydon Blue. Williams has the highest ceiling, but the 25-year-old has struggled badly with efficiency since tearing his ACL in 2022. Sanders was a nonfactor during two seasons in Carolina, though he showed some juice with 116 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 18 last season. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: The right side of the offensive line. Last season, rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton, left guard Tyler Smith and rookie center Cooper Beebe were all average to great in pass block win rate. But rookie right guard Tyler Booker isn't solidified, and right tackle Terence Steele finished 56th out of 66 tackles in pass block win rate in 2024. If Booker and Steele could each be average pass protectors, Dallas could have a surprisingly strong line in front of Prescott. It's a big "if," though. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Linebacker Jack Sanborn. Sanborn followed new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus from Chicago, and Sanborn will get some playing time early in the season while DeMarvion Overshown recovers from his knee injury last December. Sanborn doesn't play enough to accumulate a lot of stats, but he has been a useful player against the pass and run. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Edge rusher. T.J. Watt has been an All-Pro in each of his past five healthy seasons and has an NFL-high 108.0 sacks since entering the league in 2017 (only he and Myles Garrett have more than 83.0). Running mate Alex Highsmith missed six games last season, but he remained a full-time player when healthy and his 33.5 sacks over the past four seasons ranks 16th in the league. Nick Herbig (5.5 sacks in 13 games) was terrific in an expanded role last season. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Offensive tackle. Tackle is a major question, but there's hope about who will protect Aaron Rodgers. Broderick Jones (2023) and Troy Fautanu (2024) were recent first-round picks who could make a big leap forward this season. After struggling at right tackle the past two seasons, Jones is set to take over for Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle this season. Fautanu (who played 49 snaps as a rookie) will replace Jones on the right side. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: The secondary. The Steelers' recipe for success in 2025 is a passable offense with an elite defense. Regarding the latter, the pass rush is fully there. The questions are in the secondary. Can Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay play like their younger selves? Can Joey Porter Jr. get the penalties in check? Can Juan Thornhill be an adequate replacement for Minkah Fitzpatrick as the deep safety? If the answer to all three questions is "yes," then the Steelers will be dangerous. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Wide receiver Roman Wilson. The Steelers took Wilson in the third round last year, but he played only five snaps as a rookie because of ankle and hamstring injuries. Wilson's speed and route running were impressive coming out of Michigan, and the Steelers have a history of developing midround receivers into stars. He'll compete with Calvin Austin III for snaps in the slot this season. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Interior defensive line. The Seahawks remain stacked up front, with Leonard Williams leading the way. Williams is still playing at a superstar level at age 31. He led all interior linemen with 11 sacks and ranked fourth with 35 pass rush wins last season. Jarran Reed (4.5 sacks in 2024) and Johnathan Hankins are back. Byron Murphy II, a 2024 first-round pick, is a candidate for a second-year leap after a solid rookie showing. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Offensive line. Seattle's offensive line outlook is better than it was a year ago, but this unit still has plenty of uncertainty outside of star LT Charles Cross. Left guard could be solid if first-round rookie Grey Zabel works out, but the rest of the projected starting line (C Olu Oluwatimi, RG Anthony Bradford, RT Abraham Lucas) posted shaky/poor PFF grades and run block win rates a year ago. None of them has played a full season as a starter in the past two seasons. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Wide receiver Cooper Kupp. As good as Jaxon Smith-Njigba is, this offense will need a second receiver for Sam Darnold, and Kupp is the best candidate. I'm skeptical he can fill that role -- his 1,947-yard 2021 season looks like an outlier -- but there's a chance. Seattle probably needs Kupp or someone else to step up to compete in a tough NFC West. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. There aren't a lot of teams that have a player with 61.5 career sacks coming off the bench. Lawrence wants to prove he still has something in the tank at age 33, and his three sacks last season came in only four games before a Lisfranc foot injury cost him most of the 2024 season. He should be an important part of the Seahawks' pass rush. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Secondary. The Patriots beefed up at cornerback by signing standout Carlton Davis III as a running mate for Christian Gonzalez, a move that supplies New England with one of the league's top perimeter duos. Marcus Jones has developed into a quality slot corner. Jabrill Peppers has emerged as an elite safety in recent seasons, and he'll be joined by Kyle Dugger and newcomer Marcus Epps. All three safeties battled injuries last season but have been solid-to-good starters when healthy. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Wide receiver. The much-improved Patriots are fairly balanced, which made this harder than expected. The Patriots upgraded their receivers, but questions remain. Stefon Diggs was one of the league's best receivers in his prime, but he's 31 years old and recovering from last year's torn ACL. DeMario Douglas is a solid slot man, but he's undersized and limited to short-range work. Kendrick Bourne and Mack Hollins are serviceable, but the team still hopes for a breakout from youngsters Kyle Williams, Ja'Lynn Polk, Kayshon Boutte and/or Javon Baker. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Tackles Will Campbell and Morgan Moses. Last season, Drake Maye was forced to play behind a porous line that ranked 31st in pass block win rate -- hardly ideal circumstances for a promising quarterback the Patriots hope to develop. Tackles are the most important part of the pass-protecting equation, and with two new ones, the Patriots could turn around their protection in a hurry. Being the No. 4 pick hardly guarantees immediate success (even first-round offensive linemen are below average in their first season), but it means Campbell has a shot to hit the ground running. Moses has been a stable pass protector, which should continue if his age (34) doesn't catch up to him. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson. A former first-round pick who struggled in his four seasons with the Jaguars, Chaisson finally had a productive year as a part-time edge rusher for Las Vegas last season. He put up 5.0 sacks -- all in the final six games -- and 24 pressures. Was the breakout for real, and how much can Chaisson contribute to the Patriots' pass rush? -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Edge rusher. Josh Hines-Allen has emerged as one of the league's top pass rushers, and 2022 first-overall pick Travon Walker is quickly joining that conversation. Over the past two seasons, Hines-Allen ranks sixth (25.5) and Walker 12th (20.5) leaguewide in total sacks. Depth is also a potential strength, with Dennis Gardeck, Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot all signing on in free agency. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Offensive line. This is the Jags' main concern for the third consecutive season. Tackles Walker Little and Anton Harrison posted poor pass block win rates in each of the past two seasons, and they are expected to start again. The interior will have a bit of a new look. Incumbent left guard Ezra Cleveland will be joined by two newcomers -- center Robert Hainsey and right guard Patrick Mekari. But it's hard to imagine this group making much of a leap. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. In the best-case scenario, Hunter is almost a full-time, two-way player who performs on both sides of the ball right away. In this world, the Jaguars have a formidable one-two punch at receiver (with Brian Thomas Jr.) and at cornerback (with Tyson Campbell). But hitting that parlay is far from a guarantee. If Hunter can't play well on both sides, the Jaguars could have offensive and defensive issues. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Wide receiver Parker Washington. As Seth alluded to, there isn't a lot of receiver depth. If Hunter gets hurt attempting to play both ways and Dyami Brown doesn't pan out, Washington will have to step up. The 2023 sixth-round pick had an average DVOA last season, with 32 receptions for 390 yards and three touchdowns, but he tallied a rough 35 open score in ESPN's receiver tracking metrics. After Washington comes former Ram Austin Trammell, former Bengal Trenton Irwin and other previously unsuccessful agents. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Defensive line. New year, same strength. The Raiders already have Maxx Crosby (seventh in the league with 34.5 sacks and first among edge rushers with 223 tackles over the past three seasons) and get back one of the league's top defensive tackles in Christian Wilkins (fifth among DTs with 9.0 sacks in 2023 before missing all but four games last season). Edge Malcolm Koonce (torn ACL in Week 1 of 2024) will also return, and Las Vegas hopes to get more from 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson. Defensive tackle depth behind Watkins and Adam Butler remains a concern, but this unit has plenty of potential. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Secondary. Tre'von Moehrig, Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs ranked first, third and 10th, respectively, among Raiders defenders in snaps played in 2024. None will return in 2025. Eric Stokes, who didn't work out in Green Bay, could be the team's top corner. Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, Darnay Holmes and third-round rookie Darien Porter are also competing for starting jobs. At safety, solid journeyman Jeremy Chinn was brought in to replace Moehrig opposite Isaiah Pola-Mao, who graded 37th at PFF among 41 safeties with 900-plus snaps in 2024. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Center Jackson Powers-Johnson. Powers-Johnson split time between guard and center as a rookie. At guard, he ranked fourth in pass block win rate (though this dropped to 20th at center) and sixth in run block win rate (moved up to first at center). Given that first-year linemen typically struggle, there's a chance the Raiders have a star. If they do, that should help new Raiders Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly work some magic. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Defensive tackle JJ Pegues. In case you haven't heard, this rookie was a 325-pound Wildcat quarterback in college. Oh, and he also had excellent tackling grades from PFF. Alongside do-everything former Montana State quarterback-turned-receiver-turned-return-man Tommy Mellott, there's no doubt the Raiders had the most interesting sixth round of the 2025 draft. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Wide receiver. Miami's receivers might have underperformed last season, but this Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle-led group is super talented and a good bet for a rebound. Dealing with injuries and two-high safety looks at a league-high rate, Hill plummeted from 1,799 yards and 13 TDs in 2023 to 959 yards and six scores in 2024. Meanwhile, Waddle posted 58 receptions and 744 yards in 15 games after clearing 70 receptions and 1,000 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons. Miami also upgraded its depth by signing Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who had nine TDs on 32 receptions last season with the Titans. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Secondary. Miami's biggest strength this time last year has become its glaring weakness ... and perhaps one of the league's biggest. Both starting safeties (Jordan Poyer, Jevon Holland) are gone, as well as top corners Kendall Fuller and Jalen Ramsey. Oddly, Miami didn't do much to replace them, adding Artie Burns, Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu (the trio combined for 468 snaps in 2024). Fifth-rounders Jason Marshall Jr. and Dante Trader Jr. were their only draft selections in the secondary. Slot corner Kader Kohou is pretty good, but the situation around him is a massive question. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: The running game. The Dolphins went from the most efficient running game in the league by EPA per play in 2023 to second worst last season. Run blocking played a big part of that (Miami dropped from sixth to 26th in run block win rate), but the running back performance dropped, too. De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright and Raheem Mostert (now departed) all recorded negative rush yards over expectation, per NFL Next Gen Stats. One way or another, Mike McDaniel will need to get the ground attack back on track. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Linebackers Willie Gay and K.J. Britt. The Dolphins have built great depth at inside linebacker with these former starters. Gay is strong in pass coverage, while Britt had 72 combined tackles for Tampa Bay last season. But you usually play two of these guys at a time, and the Dolphins also have Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson. Are Gay and Britt more of a luxury for this defense, given its significant holes at other positions? -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Interior defensive line. This unit is anchored by DeForest Buckner, one of the league's best defenders. Despite missing five games last season, the 31-year-old has played 550-plus snaps in all eight of his NFL seasons and delivered at least 6.5 sacks in seven consecutive campaigns. He'll be joined in the trenches by underrated run stuffer Grover Stewart, with Neville Gallimore, Adetomiwa Adebawore and Eric Johnson II providing depth. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Quarterback. The fourth pick in 2023, Anthony Richardson Sr. has yet to emerge as a reliable NFL starter because of injuries and ineffectiveness. He is effective with his legs, but erratic passing led to a horrific 48% completion rate last season. The Colts signed Daniel Jones as a fallback, and he could win the Week 1 starting job. Similarly, Jones (who was benched and later cut by the Giants last season) adds value with his legs but struggles as a passer. Jones has yet to clear 6.8 yards per attempt in a season as a pro. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: The additions in the secondary, cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum. If those two can play at the level of their compensation, there's potential for this unit to step up after allowing 0.10 EPA per dropback last season (23rd best). I'm quite bullish on Ward, who has recorded better-than-average yards per coverage snap allowed in four of the past five seasons. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Cornerback JuJu Brents. A 2023 second-round pick out of Kansas State, Brents hasn't stayed healthy. He had a reasonable performance in half a season as a rookie, then made it into only two games last season. He's a big (6-foot-3) outside cornerback with long arms and press coverage ability, so he should get some playing time opposite Ward. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Running back. Bijan Robinson is fresh off a breakout campaign in which he finished top five among backs in snaps, carries, routes, targets, receptions, touches and yards, and added 15 touchdowns (sixth most). The 2023 No. 8 pick is one of the league's top offensive playmakers and has a very good backup in Tyler Allgeier -- his 2.24 yards after catch since being drafted is third best among 52 RBs with 300-plus carries. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Cornerback. The Falcons' cornerbacks have a chance to be fine, but there's no one inspiring after A.J. Terrell. Mike Hughes returns as the No. 2 option after a solid 2024 campaign, Dee Alford is back as the primary slot, and Clark Phillips III is the top reserve on the perimeter. Atlanta didn't make notable additions to a group that allowed the league's highest catch rate while ranking 26th in pass breakups in 2024. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He was solid in his three starts (in five overall games) last season, with a 51.0 QBR that was almost in line with Kirk Cousins' efficiency as a starter. That's a tiny sample, however, so we should think of Penix as mostly an unknown. The range of outcomes for the Falcons is vast, and it hinges more on Penix's potential. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro. The Falcons traded up to take Orhorhoro in the second round of the 2024 draft, but injuries limited him to eight games in his rookie season, and he's not penciled in to start in Year 2. Draftniks thought he was a quick, quality bull rusher who could also be stout against the run. Atlanta needs to be better on the interior after finishing 26th in run stop win rate last season, and a step forward from Orhorhoro -- enough to challenge Morgan Fox and Ta'Quon Graham for a starting spot -- would be a big help. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Defensive front. The Giants still have many major roster concerns, but they might have the league's best defensive front. It starts at edge rusher with arguably the league's most intimidating trio. Brian Burns is seventh in the NFL with 54.5 sacks since entering the league in 2019, Kayvon Thibodeaux ranks 21st with 17.0 over the past two seasons, and, as if that's not enough, New York spent the third pick of April's draft on Abdul Carter. The Giants' D-Line also features one of the league's top defensive tackles in Dexter Lawrence II (second-team All-Pro in 2022 and 2023). -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Offensive line. The Giants are set to return all five starters from 2024, but that might not be a good thing. LT Andrew Thomas is very good, but he has missed substantial game action in recent seasons and doesn't have a ton of help. LG Jon Runyan, C John Michael Schmitz Jr., RG Greg Van Roten and RT Jermaine Eluemunor all posted below-average-to-poor PFF grades and run block win rates last season, with all three interior linemen ranking bottom 20 in the latter stat among 92 qualified players. The draft provided minimal help, as fifth-round guard Marcus Mbow was the only OL investment. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Safety Tyler Nubin. Despite being a rookie, Nubin led all defensive backs in run stop win rate last season among those with at least 50 qualifying plays. Now, he'll be paired with Jevon Holland, an experienced safety who had success in Miami. If Nubin takes another step, Holland meets expectations and cornerback Paulson Adebo succeeds in his first season in New York, you can start to see how the back end of this defense could come together. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott. Flott started 10 games last season but has been pushed to the bench because of the addition of Adebo. Flott's coverage DVOA ranked 60th among qualifying cornerbacks, but he got better as the season went along. Flott is looking for the opportunity to play more this season and earn a second contract somewhere, as his rookie deal is about to end. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Interior defensive line. Jeffery Simmons is one of the league's best, and his 26.5 sacks over the past four seasons ranks sixth among interior linemen. It appears Tennessee found a gem on Day 2 of last year's draft, as T'Vondre Sweat was terrific as a rookie, posting PFF's 13th-highest grade among 89 qualified DTs. Veteran Sebastian Joseph-Day is returning and will help fill out the terrific trio. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: The rest of the front seven. Edge Harold Landry III (second among Titans' defenders in snaps last season) and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (fourth) were among Tennessee's notable offseason departures. That leaves Arden Key (career-high 6.5 sacks last season) as the team's top edge, with a host of newcomers (Dre'Mont Jones, Lorenzo Carter and second-round rookie Oluwafemi Oladejo) competing for a prominent workload. Linebacker Cody Barton is on his fourth team in four years, but he has registered 100-plus tackles each of the past three seasons. Though Barton could solidify things, no other LB on the roster played more than 140 snaps last season. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: The offensive line. This is a roundabout answer to developing rookie quarterback Cameron Ward, but there's a wide range of outcomes for this group. New left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is coming off a solid pass protection season with the Steelers but has been unreliable. Left guard Peter Skoronski is a young, ascending player, while Lloyd Cushenberry III has been a good pass-protecting center recently but ranked last in pass block win rate there last year. Guard Kevin Zeitler is always good, but he is 35. Second-year man JC Latham was OK in pass protection last season at left tackle, but he's moving to right tackle. So, the upside is there, but there's downside, too. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. A journeyman on his third NFL team, Baker was a shocking No. 1 in coverage DVOA last season among qualifying cornerbacks. But his numbers were strange across the board. He had an average yards-per-target figure, and gave up a high number of YAC when he allowed a reception. However, Baker was rarely targeted when he was on the field. Was he doing something right, or is this a case of small sample size (Baker barely qualified for the rankings) and opponents picking on other Tennessee corners? If L'Jarius Sneed gets injured again, the Titans will find out. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Cornerback. This group isn't as good as in years past, but it's still likely the Jets' best unit. Sauce Gardner battled injuries last season, but the 24-year-old remains one of the league's best corners, having been a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and 2023. Brandon Stephens, who paced the Ravens in defensive snaps played over the past two seasons, was brought in to replace D.J. Reed and should be a solid running mate for Gardner. Michael Carter II, one of the league's best slot corners, is eyeing a rebound campaign after an injury-plagued 2024. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Quarterback. The Jets replaced Aaron Rodgers with Justin Fields during the offseason, and it has yet to be determined if the latter can establish himself as an impact NFL starter. Fields, who was benched after six starts in Pittsburgh last season, has a career 47.1 QBR, which ranks 29th out of 34 qualified QBs during the span. He's a high-impact player as a rusher, but hasn't finished a season with 2,600 yards or 18 TDs through the air. Tyrod Taylor returns as the fallback option. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou. Fashanu ranked 43rd out of 66 tackles in pass block win rate (88%) as a rookie, but both tackles have the chance to be plus starters. Fields has been known to take a sack (or three), and good (or not) pass protection could be the difference between this offense being efficient (or not). -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Center Josh Myers. He was a starter for the past three seasons in Green Bay, but Myers signed a one-year deal in New York to be a backup. It seems like a strange decision, but Myers gives the Jets fantastic depth if there are injuries at any of the three interior line positions. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Wide receiver. There's some projection here, but receiver should be this team's strength. Carolina boosted the position on draft day by selecting Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 pick. He'll join 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette and gem 2024 UDFA find Jalen Coker on the perimeter, with reliable Adam Thielen (eighth in the NFL with 665 receptions since 2017) back for more at age 35. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Safety. Xavier Woods, who led the defense in snaps last season, is gone and will be replaced by free agent signing Tre'von Moehrig. That could be an upgrade, but the rest of the team's safety situation is uncertain, with Nick Scott, Demani Richardson and fourth-round rookie Lathan Ransom competing for snaps. Neither Scott nor Richardson impressed with limited snaps last season, and the Panthers allowed 6.94 yards per dropback -- second worst in the league. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton. If Scourton doesn't immediately threaten the quarterback, the Panthers will be in trouble in terms of outside pass rush. D.J. Wonnum, DJ Johnson and Pat Jones II are the other options, and none appear likely to cause much disruption. That places a key role on second-rounder Scourton. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Coker. The UDFA didn't make the Panthers' roster until late September, but he finished the season ranked 19th among qualifying wide receivers in the ESPN Receiver Tracking Metrics and had an 83-yard touchdown against the Cowboys in December. He's no longer a starter, but he'll still play a role in the Panthers' offense and could blossom if someone ahead of him gets hurt. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Edge rusher. Four-time All-Pro and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett carries this group, having posted 60-plus pass rush wins and 12.0-plus sacks in five consecutive seasons. The depth isn't as strong as in years past, but there are plenty of candidates for significant work, including Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Julian Okwara. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Quarterback. They say that if you have two starting quarterbacks, you have zero starting QBs. So what if you have four? Cleveland will roll out a rare, full-on competition between four underwhelming candidates: Joe Flacco, 40, journeyman Kenny Pickett, third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel and fifth-round flier Shedeur Sanders. Perhaps one of the rookies will be a gem, but it's hard to see much upside. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: The entire rookie class. Cleveland is not a contender in 2025, so the Browns' focus should be on developing their young players into starters or stars. The highest-upside spot is with Gabriel and Sanders -- the sooner one of them pushes Flacco or Pickett for playing time, the better. But the QBs are long shots, and this philosophy extends to the rest of the class. Can Mason Graham be a stalwart of this defensive line for many years? Is Quinshon Judkins the Nick Chubb successor? These questions matter more than wins and losses for the Browns this season. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate. We expect new addition Jerome Baker to start ahead of Diabate, but the 2023 UDFA was surprisingly productive in 2024. Baker made his average run tackle after a gain of 2.7 yards, which ranked fourth best among qualifying linebackers. He was also good in pass coverage DVOA and added seven pressures on blitzes. -- Schatz

Biggest strength: Edge rusher. Carl Granderson has emerged as one of the league's most underrated pass rushers. His 139 tackles over the past two seasons are the third most at the position, and he has had 14 sacks, too. Chase Young ranked 16th in the league with 21 QB hits last season. Cameron Jordan, 36, played a smaller role last season, but he still leads the NFL with 120.5 sacks since 2012. Isaiah Foskey (2023 second-rounder) adds depth. -- Clay

Biggest weakness: Quarterback. Derek Carr's sudden retirement has left the Saints in rebuild mode under center. Second-round rookie Tyler Shough is the best bet to emerge as a viable starter, and perhaps he'll be more pro-ready than most first-year QBs, considering he's 25 years old. Recent Day 3 fliers, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, both struggled in relief of Carr last season. -- Clay

X factor for 2025: Tackles Kelvin Banks Jr. and Taliese Fuaga. The latter struggled in pass protection as a rookie at left tackle, recording an 84% pass block win rate that ranked 57th out of 66 qualifying tackles. But this season, Fuaga is moving to his college position of right tackle. If he can improve, and if Banks can be decent in Year 1, the Saints could be looking at a long future with their tackles in place. Those are big "ifs," though. -- Walder

Nonstarter to know: Running back Kendre Miller. Miller was well-regarded for his size-speed combination when the Saints took him in the third round of the 2023 draft. Injuries have kept him off the field for much of the past two seasons -- he has played only 14 games with 80 carries, 304 yards and 2 touchdowns in that span. Alvin Kamara will be 30 years old this season, so there might be an opportunity if Miller can stay healthy. He'll compete for playing time with veterans Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, plus sixth-round rookie Devin Neal. -- Schatz