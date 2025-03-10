Open Extended Reactions

The Las Vegas Raiders addressed a couple of needs on defense, agreeing to deals with safety Jeremy Chinn and edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and John Keim.

Koonce agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal. The terms for Chinn's deal weren't made available, but NFL Network reported that it's a two-year contract, worth over $16 million.

Las Vegas added Chinn to its secondary after losing starting safety Tre'von Moehrig, who agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. Similar to Moehrig, Chinn is a physical safety who can line up at multiple spots on the field.

Chinn started every game for the Washington Commanders this past season -- the first time he'd done so in his five-year career. He played strong safety but would move to a linebacker role in the Commanders' three-safety set. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, he added a physical presence in the secondary.

During the regular season, Chinn set a career-high with seven tackles for a loss and tied his career-best with 117 tackles. He also intercepted one pass and recovered two fumbles. Chinn also intercepted a pass in the final minute of Washington's 45-31 divisional playoff win over the Detroit Lions.

Chinn, 27, spent his first four years with the Carolina Panthers after being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft. He started 50 of the 54 games he played with the Panthers. In his first two seasons, he intercepted two passes, forced three fumbles and returned two for touchdowns. He also recorded a combined 224 tackles.

In his final two years, he missed a combined 11 games due to injury, including one to his quad in 2023 that cost him five games.

Koonce, 26, missed the entire 2024 campaign after he tore the ACL in his right knee just three days before the Raiders' opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Koonce, however, flashed during the previous season. He recorded 43 tackles, 8 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 17 games (11 starts). He also had 29 pressures and a pressure rate of 9.4%, according to TruMedia.

Koonce ended his third season on a high note, notching six sacks in the final four games of the year.

Before Koonce stood out in 2023, he played more of a reserve role in his first two seasons, appearing in 22 games, and recorded nine tackles and two sacks.

A third-round selection in 2021, Koonce played four seasons with the Buffalo Bills and had a team-high nine sacks in 2019.