David Newton details why there's a sense of optimism around the start of camp with the Panthers. (0:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Frank Reich said he is happy for Bryce Young after what he described as a "terrible" start to the quarterback's NFL career with the Carolina Panthers.

Reich, the former Panthers head coach who is now the interim head coach at Stanford, was entrusted with Young's NFL growth under center in 2023, but the relationship was cut short early when Panthers owner David Tepper fired Reich just 11 games into his first season after a 1-10 start.

Young, the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, struggled under Reich's tutelage, something that carried over to 2024 when the former Heisman Trophy winner was benched two games into the season by new coach Dave Canales only to reclaim the starting job in late October.

"It was terrible for him; it was terrible for all of us who were a part of it," Reich said Tuesday at ACC media days. "There were so many things to unwind there before it could get going in the right direction and that just takes time. Sometimes you are given time as a head coach and sometimes you're not."

Young made the most of his second chance and finished last season with a flurry, completing 65% of his passes for 612 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions in his final three starts. The former Alabama star accounted for five TDs -- three passing and two rushing -- in the Panthers' season-ending 44-38 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons, giving Carolina hope that he had finally turned the corner.

"I'm happy for Bryce," said Reich, who is viewed as a developer of quarterbacks. "We all know he was a good player."

When asked what he meant by "things to unwind," Reich declined to elaborate, indicating he was only making a general statement. He added that he has no regrets about his decision to start Young as a rookie in Week 1.

"To me I still hold the philosophy that if you're the first pick in the NFL draft, you're starting," Reich said. "To me that is a universal football principle. You're drafted No. 1, you're starting Week 1. Now if the rest of the roster isn't ready to support you, that's a different question. And sometimes it just takes a younger guy time to develop."

Young will open his third NFL season as Carolina unquestioned starting quarterback when the Panthers begin training camp Wednesday in Charlotte.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.